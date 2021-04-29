Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra resuming in-person shows

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that it will resume in-person performances in May after not playing for live audiences for more than a year due to the pandemic.

The symphony's four-week “Spring Inspirations” concert series, set to begin May 13 at downtown Indianapolis' Hilbert Circle Theatre, will feature a pops and classical repertoire in performances that will also be livestreamed, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The symphony said in a tweet that “we are thrilled to announce our return to the stage."

The orchestra had announced in May 2020 that it had canceled its summer slate of performances because of the threat the coronavirus pandemic posed to its musicians, staff and patrons.

Masks will be required for patrons attending the “Spring Inspirations” concert series, except while they are eating and drinking. Social distancing and limited capacity also will be built into the symphony’s procedures.

Some rows in the venue will be blocked off, and concerts will run between 80 and 90 minutes with no intermission.