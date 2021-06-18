Three Rivers Music Theatre celebrates Pride with 'True Colors'

Three Rivers Music Theatre is celebrating with “True Colors: A Pride Cabaret” tonight at Embassy Theatre.

Love and representation are themes of the evening, says Andy Planck, executive artistic director for TRMT.

“It's a unique opportunity to celebrate the undercelebrated queer community in our area,” he says.

Songs planned for the cabaret cover a broad range of styles from classic and contemporary Broadway numbers to pop and rock songs including “Take Me or Leave Me” from “Rent,” Sister Sledge's “We Are Family” and Lady Gaga's “Born This Way.”

“Hopefully there's a little something for everybody,” says Planck, who is directing the show.

Planck is excited that TRMT is working with music director David Snyder for the first time with this show.

As a self-proclaimed “Broadway geek,” Planck marvels at Snyder's credits, which include orchestras, musicals, film scores and working with performers such as Carol Channing, Debbie Reynolds and Billy Porter. These days, Snyder works at Sweetwater Sound.

Snyder's arrangements and ability to find material that is right for a singer make him a dream fit to work with TRMT, Planck says.

“His ability to customize this show to each singer's wheelhouse is really exciting,” Planck says.

Sure to excite the audience are the night's hosts. Local drag queens Tilda Whirl and Vera Vanderwoude have theater backgrounds and are performers at After Dark.

“Their performance skills are through the roof, and I can just promise a wildly entertaining evening with the two of them,” Planck says with a laugh. He hopes the public takes the opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with TRMT during Pride Month.

Two American Sign Language interpreters from DeafLink will be at the show, thanks to a grant from AWS Foundation.

“True Colors” is the second of TRMT's cabaret performances at Embassy Theatre in collaboration with the historic venue. A movie-themed show planned for the winter had to be canceled, but Planck hopes it will become part of the 2021-22 season. He also hopes TRMT is able to return to doing full musicals. The season will be announced when all the details are set.

