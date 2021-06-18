Artlink's Members' Showcase includes work from 113 local artists

People interested in what local artists have been working on might want to check out the 43rd Members' Showcase at Artlink.

With work from 113 artists in a variety of mediums, the exhibit is a good way to discover someone whose work you haven't seen before, executive director Lynette Scott says.

The annual showcase is the only nonjuried exhibition at Artlink Contemporary Gallery and is an opportunity for some artists to get experience with the process of exhibiting.

Artists in the show represent about 75% of Artlink's membership, and several of the artists are making their first exhibition.

With the mix of first-time exhibitors and artists with established careers, the show provides a broad range for visitors to check out, Scott says.

She sees installing the exhibition as a fun challenge because of the variety of processes, techniques and framing.

“It's sort of like this giant puzzle of figuring out which pieces compliment each other the best,” Scott says. “So that's always a really fun process, I think.”

The showcase's two-night opening reception concludes from 4 to 6 p.m. today, and the exhibit will be on display through July 18.

Artlink is in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Each year, one artist in the showcase is chosen by an artist panel to get a solo show at the gallery. Last year's pick is John Wade III, whose exhibit, “Creative Impulses,” will run Sept. 9 to Oct. 3.

For information on more upcoming exhibitions, go to ArtlinkFW.org.

