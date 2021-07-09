Many Three Rivers Festival favorites back

Three Rivers Festival begins today, and though there won't be a parade this year, many other local favorites are returning in-person after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020.

The Midway and Food Alley are back downtown at Headwaters Park throughout the festival, which runs through July 17. The festival plaza at Headwaters will feature various shows including concerts all week and the festival's first Drag Show at 9 p.m. Monday.

The Emporium is open throughout the festival at Headwaters West with local artists, crafters and other vendors.

For a daily schedule of events, go to ThreeRiversFestival.org. Here are some highlights from the calendar:

Art in the Park: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Freimann Square; more than 100 artists and exhibitors will have wares on display. Also check out HeART of the City in the Freimann Square parking lot and Fort Wayne Museum of Art's Chalk Walk on Main Street.

Bed Race: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Main Street between Clinton and Lafayette streets.

Waiter and Waitress Contest: 6 p.m. Monday; festival plaza.

International Village: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 16 and 17; Freimann Square parking lot; experience the food, art, dance and traditions of international cultures represented in the city.

Children's Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17; free event with activities and samples for ages 3 to 9.

Fireworks finale: 10 p.m. July 17; over downtown; Fort Wayne Community Band will perform in Freimann Square before the fireworks.

Concerts include Whoa, Man! tonight, the Band Brother on Tuesday and Here Come the Mummies on July 17.

