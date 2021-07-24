Rolling Stones to resume 'Filter' tour in September

The Rolling Stones announced Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been derailed by the pandemic, beginning in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

“I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. “See you soon!”

Added Keith Richards: “We're back on the road! See you there!”

The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster.

The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin.

The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival – their first time playing there.

Tickets will go on sale Friday for the new shows.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available at www.rollingstones.com.

Spirit Awards changing date

In a break from tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are moving away from Oscars weekend. The 37th annual awards ceremony will now take place on Sunday, March 6, three weeks before the Academy Awards on March 27, the nonprofit organization Film Independent said Thursday.

The Spirit Awards have long been held on the Saturday before the Oscars. While the show won't be able to benefit from attendees already in town for the Oscars, it does mean the awards could now influence Oscars voting.

“The Spirit Awards have always championed diverse, unique, independent storytelling; shifting earlier in the awards season will allow us to shine an even brighter light on the films and shows we are excited to celebrate,” said Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent, in a statement.