Classic ballets among company's fall plans

Classics “Giselle” and “The Nutcracker” are among plans Fort Wayne Ballet's fall season.

“Giselle,” the tragic story of social classes and unrequited love, will be performed Oct. 22 and 23 at Arts United Center, the Ballet announced Wednesday.

The Ballet plans to return its annual holiday presentation of “The Nutcracker” to the live Arts United Center stage with evening and matinee performances Dec. 3 to 12. Last year, the classic was offered as a virtual presentation because of the pandemic.

The company will open its season Sept. 30 with “Diversions 21,” the latest installment of the Ballet's annual repertoire show. Mixing several stand-alone pieces, “Diversions” will be presented at 7 p.m. nightly through Oct. 2 in ArtsLab.

Subscription tickets for all three productions cost $115 and are available now through the ArtsTix Community Box Office in Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St., by calling 422-4226 or online at ArtsTix.org. Individual show tickets will be available Sept. 8.

The Ballet will also celebrate its 65th season on March 11 with a “Sapphire Soiree and Celebration Series.” Details about that series and other spring shows will be announced later. Already on the calendar are April performances of “Sleeping Beauty” with Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

For more information, go to FortWayneBallet.org.

