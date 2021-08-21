Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Timothy Jay L. Lengacher and Marietta E. Girod
Jonathon Nuthals and Misty Moss
Ashton Lynn Adams and Steven James Strahm Jr.
Dustin R. Loomis and Ashley M. Reynolds
Bailey Marie Whitehill and Brandon Joseph McBurney
Jesse M. Dance and Janiece Norfleet
Heather Madison Hicks and Matthew Cary Wright
Rachael Ann Meredith and Devon Christopher Turk
Spencer Lehman and Brittani Weldy
Nathan Cole Montange and Nikki Lynn Hormann
Janice Ann Widney and Timothy Jon Pierce
Alexander Porter and Krist A. Bleim
Andrea Michelle Morales and Andrew Zachary Lane
Cassidy Nikohl Derose and Christopher-Karl Charles Shadle
Teshlynn Monee Martin-Shuttleworth and Way'ya Williams
Breann Shiree Wells and John Edward Stone III
Melvin David Steury and Amanda Kay Graber
Courtney R. Varner and Adam L. Miller
Dennis James Junk and Alicia Evan Pyle
Joshua Jay Miller and Michelle Ann Schmucker
Paola Andrea Gonzalez and Abelardo Paz Agudelo
Ashley Lynn McKerracher and Zackery Neal Newsome
Rebekah Monzel Box and Yiannis Stavretis
Shaun Thomas Nelson and Rebecca Rodman
Olivia Jo Culbertson and Tekoah Stephen Schlatter
Kenton Howard Rethlake and Joyce Anne Cobb
James David Reilly and Joelle Lynn Greene
Anna Joy Romary and Jarhett Wenger
Tyler D. Werling and Megan Hanke
Jessica Niccole Campos and Thomas Lee Carpenter Jr.
Michayla Raine Delvecchio and Andrew Lee Parmenter
Melissa Montes and Timothy D. Vanmeter
Justin Southward and Katherine Ann Heegan
Terry Gene Williams Jr. and Brittany Marie McCastle
Arlene Garcia and Talan Augustus Kirts
Elizabeth Anne Lawler and Tanner Scott Elliott
Shawn Robert Schweitzer and Kacie Lynn Johnson
Chad Edward Burris and Tessa Jane Springer
Nathaniel Gary Poppe and Arielle Tayler Smith
Mercedies Elizabeth McKenzie and Hunter William McDonald
Lindsey N. Allgire and James Horsfall
Brooke Diane Sheehe and Joshua David Pettit
Jeffrey Kane Walda and Jennifer Erin Armstrong
Adam Nott and Christina Whitesell
Nichole Marie Jehl and Joseph Edwin Mynhier
Samantha Marie Falk and Chapin John Wentz
Luke Frey and Megan Thompson
Sarah Dill and Joshua Ross
Maryam Noureldin and Daniel David Elsner
Allen Wayne Copsey and Kathryn Ann Haddad
Larry Stuart Fisher and Carolyn Jean Roth
Emily Beatrice Martin and Matthew Lee Kumfer
Kimberly Kay Wolf and Christopher Raphael Vital
Terry A. Dunn and Tamara Jane Lupton
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
