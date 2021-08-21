The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, August 21, 2021 1:00 am

    MARRIAGE LICENSES

    Timothy Jay L. Lengacher and Marietta E. Girod

    Jonathon Nuthals and Misty Moss

    Ashton Lynn Adams and Steven James Strahm Jr.

    Dustin R. Loomis and Ashley M. Reynolds

    Bailey Marie Whitehill and Brandon Joseph McBurney

    Jesse M. Dance and Janiece Norfleet

    Heather Madison Hicks and Matthew Cary Wright

    Rachael Ann Meredith and Devon Christopher Turk

    Spencer Lehman and Brittani Weldy

    Nathan Cole Montange and Nikki Lynn Hormann

    Janice Ann Widney and Timothy Jon Pierce

    Alexander Porter and Krist A. Bleim

    Andrea Michelle Morales and Andrew Zachary Lane

    Cassidy Nikohl Derose and Christopher-Karl Charles Shadle

    Teshlynn Monee Martin-Shuttleworth and Way'ya Williams

    Breann Shiree Wells and John Edward Stone III

    Melvin David Steury and Amanda Kay Graber

    Courtney R. Varner and Adam L. Miller

    Dennis James Junk and Alicia Evan Pyle

    Joshua Jay Miller and Michelle Ann Schmucker

    Paola Andrea Gonzalez and Abelardo Paz Agudelo

    Ashley Lynn McKerracher and Zackery Neal Newsome

    Rebekah Monzel Box and Yiannis Stavretis

    Shaun Thomas Nelson and Rebecca Rodman

    Olivia Jo Culbertson and Tekoah Stephen Schlatter

    Kenton Howard Rethlake and Joyce Anne Cobb

    James David Reilly and Joelle Lynn Greene

    Anna Joy Romary and Jarhett Wenger

    Tyler D. Werling and Megan Hanke

    Jessica Niccole Campos and Thomas Lee Carpenter Jr.

    Michayla Raine Delvecchio and Andrew Lee Parmenter

    Melissa Montes and Timothy D. Vanmeter

    Justin Southward and Katherine Ann Heegan

    Terry Gene Williams Jr. and Brittany Marie McCastle

    Arlene Garcia and Talan Augustus Kirts

    Elizabeth Anne Lawler and Tanner Scott Elliott

    Shawn Robert Schweitzer and Kacie Lynn Johnson

    Chad Edward Burris and Tessa Jane Springer

    Nathaniel Gary Poppe and Arielle Tayler Smith

    Mercedies Elizabeth McKenzie and Hunter William McDonald

    Lindsey N. Allgire and James Horsfall

    Brooke Diane Sheehe and Joshua David Pettit

    Jeffrey Kane Walda and Jennifer Erin Armstrong

    Adam Nott and Christina Whitesell

    Nichole Marie Jehl and Joseph Edwin Mynhier

    Samantha Marie Falk and Chapin John Wentz

    Luke Frey and Megan Thompson

    Sarah Dill and Joshua Ross

    Maryam Noureldin and Daniel David Elsner

    Allen Wayne Copsey and Kathryn Ann Haddad

    Larry Stuart Fisher and Carolyn Jean Roth

    Emily Beatrice Martin and Matthew Lee Kumfer

    Kimberly Kay Wolf and Christopher Raphael Vital

    Terry A. Dunn and Tamara Jane Lupton

    Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story