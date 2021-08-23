ABC airing series to find 'Ultimate Surfer'

In addition to some nifty surfing action, viewers of “The Ultimate Surfer” will also become acquainted with a state-of-the-art surfing facility that produces the perfect wave each time. So perfect, in fact, that one might say they're tubular.

Premiering today and Tuesday on ABC, the eight-episode hourlong series brings together 14 up-and-coming men's and women's surfers to train and live together at the World Surf League's Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. There will be gamesmanship in and out of the water as they compete against one another individually and in teams in specific surfing disciplines, while also forming alliances and rivalries with all the strategizing and psychological games that may imply. Think: “Survivor” with surfboards.

In the end, one man and one woman will emerge with the title of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the elite WSL Championship Tour, the sport's pinnacle. Former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer serves as host alongside commentators Erin Coscarelli and Joe Turpel with Kelly Slater, a champion surfer who developed the Ranch's surf technology, as a special correspondent.

“This is one of the most unique and incredible places I've ever been,” says Palmer of the facility in Central California. “And it's essentially man-made waves using this unbelievable technology that provides the perfect, consistent wave each and every time.

“The pool itself (is) about seven football fields,” he continues. “The wave runs for 45 seconds. The water is like glass. They can control the size of the wave, be it from three feet to six feet, and they wait from three to four minutes in between waves to make sure that the water is settled and calm before they run the next wave. It is the exact same wave every single time and it is absolutely perfect.”

So the playing field, so to speak, is level for these 14 men and women as they seek to prove their surfing mastery. They're a mix of pros and amateurs who hail from coastal areas such as Florida, California, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. And some, like Zeke Lau, have been on the Tour before.

They'll face challenges such as combo turns, carves, tube rides and even surfing at night, which most surfers won't dare to try out in the ocean.

“It's just not safe ...,” Palmer says with a laugh, “but obviously this environment allows for that, where it is perfectly safe. But it's just a totally different environment these surfers have to deal with and seeing how they do that is really interesting.”