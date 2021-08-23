Respect hairdresser's schedule

Today's Sound Off is about unreliable customers:

Dear Heloise: I work as a hairdresser, and I book my appointments for each person who needs my time and services. So, you can probably imagine how annoying it is when someone doesn't call to cancel and doesn't show up. Or worse, just shows up when they feel like it and expects me to drop everything and take them. There are many businesses that book appointments and expect the customer to show up on time or call beforehand and let us know they can't make it that day.

This is how I make a living; it's not a hobby. Recently, I asked three customers to start booking hair appointments somewhere else. I was fed up with the way they booked time and either showed up an hour late or not at all, without a phone call or an apology. As if that's not enough, they always wanted a discount, which I do not extend to my customers, except on their birthdays.

My doctor and my dentist say they have the same problem with people not showing up or calling. We are business people, not servants. Show us the simple courtesy of showing up on time or calling us if you're going to be late or can't come. We know life happens and many busy people have demands on their time, but if you keep canceling on us, you might be deemed unreliable and asked to go elsewhere. – Lisa T., Baton Rouge, La.

Lisa, I understand your frustration. Some people don't understand how important it is to keep their appointments or call and reschedule. Perhaps they'll learn when they are dropped by those who provide a valuable service to them. – Heloise

Some new uses for mesh shelf liners:

• Place under a throw rug to keep it from slipping.

• Use a piece on the console in your car to keep your cellphone from sliding.

• Use on a dinner tray to keep plates from sliding.

• Line the vegetable bin in the refrigerator.

• Use under plants on a window ledge.

Dear Heloise: I teach a cooking class to adults, and I have a few suggestions for people who want to learn to cook better than they normally do:

1. First, read the recipe through from top to bottom, twice, before you start.

2. Make sure you have all the ingredients you'll need for the dish.

3. So many people confuse the measuring instructions; please don't be one of them.

4. Do not substitute ingredients the first time you make a new recipe.

5. If you make a mistake and your recipe does not turn out, it's OK. You're learning. – Paul R., Manchester, Conn.