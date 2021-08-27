Taste of the Arts plans art trail through downtown Fort Wayne

Arts United's Taste of the Arts festival returns this weekend with a larger footprint that will take visitors along an “arts trail” through downtown Fort Wayne.

Though the expanded footprint, which extends from Arts Campus Fort Wayne to Promenade Park on Saturday, will help with social distancing during the pandemic, director of communications Rachelle Reinking says the annual festival was running out of room on the arts campus so now was the right time to grow. Set up as a series of block parties and connecting nodes – each with its own lineup – spacing out the venues also helps reduce sound contamination between the festival's nine stages of area performers.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Taste of the Arts will include more than 50 performances by acts such as Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Children's Choir, Heartland Sings, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Sunny Taylor, Jake Gamble, Jeff Myers, Rainee Perdue and Fields and Fortresses. More than 20 local restaurants, food trucks and brewers including Banh Mi Pho Shop, Kona Ice, Chapman's Brewing Co. and Shigs in Pit will also sell food and drinks.

Unlike previous years, festivalgoers will purchase food directly from vendors instead of buying food tickets, the revenue from which was split between Arts United and the restaurants. Performers will also be compensated for their time instead of volunteering.

Arts United wants to make sure it is supporting performers and restaurants during the pandemic.

“Both the gig economy and the restaurant industry have faced a lot of challenges” since the start of the pandemic, Reinking says. Arts United reshaped how sponsorships were done so performances were sponsored and performers could be given a stipend.

Arts United also organized the Taste a la cARTe restaurant passport program that began Sunday and runs through Tuesday. People who visit one of the eight participating restaurants can return their passport to Arts United to be entered in a drawing for a prize pack worth more than $1,000.

In addition to performance stages and food, Taste of the Arts includes the STEAM Park in Freimann Square. The family favorite with activities for kids includes more than 30 booths from local organizations.

Though Reinking says Arts United is excited to welcome people back in-person this year, the organization knows not everyone will be able to attend. There will be some virtual STEAM activities for families that can't make it out to the festival or aren't comfortable gathering during the pandemic. Arts United also plans to make available professional videos of performances filmed last year when the festival went virtual.

For more on Taste of the Arts and to register for Taste a la cARTe, go to TasteFW.org.

