Spotlight: Local artist John Wade III

The works of John Wade III have a youthful quality that the artist embraces.

“Creative Impulses,” an exhibition of his work opens Thursday at Artlink Contemporary Art Gallery, 300 E. Main St. The show features 24 pieces by the artist who was chosen to have a solo exhibition by the artist panel for the gallery's 2020 Members Showcase.

Artlink also opens “Walking Among Angels” on Thursday. It is an installation of life-size prints by Eliana Saari of Gahanna, Ohio. The prints feature ordinary people walking or standing. For more on both exhibitions, go to ArtlinkFW.org.

Wade, 63, born in Evansville and raised in Fort Wayne, answered these questions by mail. The conversation has been edited.

Q. I understand you were chosen for this solo show out of last year's Members Showcase at Artlink.

A. I was surprised when I found out I had been chosen. There were a lot of really talented artists in that show – much more talented than me. I'm definitely happy that the review board members chose me!

Q. What sorts of themes are you exploring with the work in “Creative Impulses”?

A. The main theme for most of my work is everyday life events. People tell me my paintings are child-like. I'm in my 60s, but I feel like I'm on a playground when I'm painting.

Q. Any advice for people considering exploring their own creativity?

A. My advice to people wanting to make that move into visual expression is to do like I did. I went to art exhibits, watched creative shows on public television like “American Masters,” “Painting with Elke Sommer” and Bob Ross. Reading art books – I did a lot of that when I was in high school. I still do today. The art courses I took taught me the basics, then I continued to study on my own.

Q. If you could go on a road trip with any person dead or alive, who would you choose and where would you go?

A. That's a hard question for me. I wish I had a time machine. I'd go back and visit the artists who were involved in the Harlem Renaissance movement in New York, the Florida Highwaymen (a group of Black landscape artists) in the 1950s and other artistic movements around the world. When would I get back to the here and now?

cmcmaken@jg.net