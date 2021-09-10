Coliseum, churches among new Fort Wayne sites in Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown

Area residents have more opportunities than ever to explore the city's attractions for free during Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown on Sunday.

A record 19 sites are part of the Visit Fort Wayne event, now in its 22nd year. New for 2021 are Memorial Coliseum, First Presbyterian Church, The Freemasons Hall and Trinity English Lutheran Church.

The lineup changes every year, which keeps things fresh, says Kristen Guthrie, vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Fort Wayne.

“It's fun there's a few new things every year alongside the traditional ones that people can plan on,” she says.

Be a Tourist passports can be downloaded on VisitFortWayne.com or picked up at Kroger and Old National Bank locations. Each location in Be a Tourist offers free admission to passport holders and many offer special activities.

Trinity English is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a block party from noon to 5 p.m., including organ recitals, free plant seeds, free hot dogs (vegan, too), a petting zoo and face painting.

Parking will be free at the Coliseum where visitors can see themselves on the scoreboard and go behind the scenes on a self-guided tour that includes backstage in the arena, the suite level and press box.

Be a Tourist is also a chance to check out historic buildings that don't often offer this level of access, Guthrie says. Allen County Courthouse, for example, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. and cameras will be welcome inside, a rarity for the National Historic Landmark.

Residents don't always take the time to explore places in the city the way visitors do, which is what Be a Tourist is all about, Guthrie says. Getting people into attractions during the free event not only encourages residents to return to those venues for new exhibits, but also to help promote them to family or friends coming to town. Familiarity with local attractions helps with that.

“We want Fort Wayne residents to become great ambassadors for the museums, the attractions, the amenities we have,” she says. “We want when your aunt comes to visit, you have the confidence to say, 'Oh, we have to go down to the botanical conservatory. I know it's great, I was there a few months ago, you're going to love it.'”

Some of the participating venues including Science Central have limited or reserved entry and other pandemic protocols in place such as mask requirements. For the latest details, go to www.visitfortwayne.com/events/be-a-tourist.

