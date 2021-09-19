The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 19, 2021 10:30 pm

    List of Emmy winners includes 'Ted Lasso' actors, Nicholson

    Associated Press

     

    List of main winners so far at the Emmy Awards:

    Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

    Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

    Writing, Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

    Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

    Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

    Writing, Comedy Series: “Hacks”

    Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

    Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

    Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

    Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

    Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

    Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

    Previously announced winners:

    Guest Actor, Drama Series: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft County”

    Guest Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

    Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”

    Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

    Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

    Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye”

    Unstructured Reality Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story