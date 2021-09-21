'All of a sudden, I'm busy'

When James Mitchell was in middle school, a friend showed him a magic trick. Mitchell figured out how the trick worked, and soon was purchasing supplies.

However, as he got older and got married and had children, magic was pushed aside and the supplies went into storage. It wasn't until he found his supplies in the attic that his interest was rekindled, and he's now been performing as a professional magician 13 years.

He usually averages about 100 shows a year, but last year because of the pandemic, he had just 34. Almost all of the corporate events were canceled, meaning Mitchell relied upon private parties.

“As fear in our area went down, bookings went up, but as fear came back, bookings went down,” Mitchell said. “The part that is starting to come back is the corporate shows. I used to be 90% corporate and 10% personal. In 2020, almost all the corporate events canceled from the middle of the year on, but families started getting back together in the middle of June. Now it's all coming back.”

It's been a difficult year for Fort Wayne-area performance artists as clowns, stilt walkers, face painters, Santas, mimes, superheroes and jugglers had to adjust. They had hoped the desire for their specialties would come back this summer, and now the process is picking up speed, twice as fast as normal. Mitchell expects to perform about 70 times before the end of the year.

“The revenge partying is going on now and it has been for the past few weeks,” said Troy Ganser, director of T.A.G. Art Company. “It's going twice as fast to catch up. We are slammed and I feel sorry because during the pandemic too many people had to close their business, retire or find another job and couldn't continue with what they were doing. Unfortunately, I'm turning down work, mostly because people are waiting until the last minute to schedule.”

Usually, Ganser said, he schedules more than 400 acts a year, mostly on Saturdays, but last year was limited to between 100 and 150. That included canceled opportunities at Komets, TinCaps and Mad Ants games, festivals and almost every corporate holiday party.

Beth Wood of Indiana Wild said she lost 75% to 80% of her business of presenting various animals, mostly because school shows were not allowed. She adjusted by offering a daily online program to provide content for teachers. A small-business disaster loan helped pay the bills, and now the business will celebrate 10 years in December.

“Right now, things are looking up and we are praying that they continue that way,” Wood said. “We are optimistic but we want to be realistic. We are watching our savings very closely just because, ... the one thing COVID has taught us is you never know what is going to happen and the importance of having your expenses covered before you spend a lot of money on supplies and stuff like that. We're trying to be very good stewards of what we have right now.”

She's had one of her busiest summers, saying, “People are just ready for stuff to do.”

According to Santa Claus performers Steve Russell and Jerry Allen, bookings for the holiday season don't usually pick up until late-September or early-October, but many corporate entities are scheduling early this year.

When the calls didn't come in last fall, Russell set up a greenscreen in his den and provided virtual visits.

“All of a sudden, I'm busy,” he said. “I had 95 engagements last year and it was hysterical. I'd look at my watch and go in and throw my coat and my hat on and turn the computer on, and then I'm just talking to kids. As the years go by, the eyes of the children get bigger and bigger. They just look at you with this feeling of wonderment.”

Because of the pandemic and some personal issues, Allen didn't make any appearances as Santa last year, but he's got several things lined up for the fall and early winter already.

“Some of the ones that got canceled last year are coming back,” he said. “This year you better start having your advertisements out a little earlier because people are starting to look a little early.”

Christmas parties are a big example, Allen said. They are booking earlier than ever this year because everyone desperately wants to hold them this year.

“No matter what your perspective, politics, CDC affiliation, whatever, there's only so much we as a species can handle before we have to live,” Ganser said. “We're social creatures, we are pack animals. ... It's give me freedom or death, but give me life! What do we stay alive for? We don't stay alive to sit in front of a screen. We're not conditioned that way.

“Human nature is you can not contain us. Part of our kernel values is making good memories for others, and what we do is what people stay alive for.”