Ballet, Philharmonic offer free show Saturday in downtown Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Ballet and Fort Wayne Philharmonic will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Freimann Square, 200 E. Main St.

The free “Go Live: Spotlight on the Arts” performance, in collaboration with Arts United, celebrates the statewide designation of Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a cultural district.

“It's always wonderful to be able to work with the orchestra and to dance outdoors, weather holding,” says Fort Wayne Ballet artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be inside Arts United Center.

The program is about an hour long and the Ballet will perform for half that time including several selections from “Sleeping Beauty.” Postponed from last season, the full “Sleeping Beauty” collaboration between the organizations is planned for April.

Also on tap for Saturday is the “Spartacus” pas de deux from the Ballet and several pieces featuring only the Philharmonic, led by the orchestra's guest conductor for engagement Caleb Young.

“Karen Gibbons-Brown and I have put together a program of some of the most colorful, tuneful, and treasured works in the ballet and orchestral repertory,” Young said in a news release. “It will be a thrilling evening of great music and visual spectacle with our gorgeous Fort Wayne skyline as a backdrop.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring picnics and their own seating for the performance. Food trucks will be available at the Arts United Center plaza starting at 5:30 p.m.

