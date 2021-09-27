The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 27, 2021 12:48 am

    Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

    Associated Press

    NEW YORK – Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City:

    Best Musical: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

    Best Play: “The Inheritance”

    Best Play Revival: “A Soldier's Play”

    Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical"

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance”

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill”

    Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance”

    Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

    ------

    Online: http://tonyawards.com

