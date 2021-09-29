'SNL' to return without Bennett

“Saturday Night Live” will return for its new season Saturday with all but one cast member, Beck Bennett, returning, SNL said Monday.

Bennett had been with the show for eight seasons.

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, all busy cast members whose returns were considered questionable, will all be coming back. One featured performer from last year, Lauren Holt, is leaving.

The show's 47th season will begin Saturday with Owen Wilson as host and Kacey Musgraves as musical guest.

Camilo tops Latin Grammy nominees

Camilo won his first Latin Grammy Award last year and could soon have many more in his hands: the Colombian singer-songwriter of hits like “Tutu” and “Favorito” received a leading 10 nominations Tuesday, including song of the year and record of the year, for “Vida de Rico,” and album of the year for “Mis Manos” (My Hands).

Dominican maestro Juan Luis Guerra followed him with six nominations, and Spanish rapper C. Tangana received five. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who triumphed last week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, garnered four nominations.

The Latin Grammy Awards, in its 22nd year, will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas after being held last year in Miami without an audience. The gala will air live Nov. 18 on Univision shortly after the “Premiere” – a live-streamed event in which most of the trophies will be handed out.

Two English-speaking superstars made the list this year: The Weeknd, in the best urban fusion/performance category for the remix of Maluma's “Hawái,” and Selena Gomez for the music video of “De Una Vez,” her Spanish hit released January that has more than 82 million views on YouTube.