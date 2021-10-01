5 projects in Fort Wayne area launching Amplify Art crowdfunding campaigns

Arts United's crowdfunding platform Amplify Art returns this month after undergoing restructuring to increase opportunities to raise money for area projects.

The platform now allows individual artists to seek funding through Amplify Art, as well as organizations that might not have the capacity to do formal grant writing. Arts United's intention is to break down barriers to funding, says Rachelle Reinking, director of communications.

“We're excited that that's not only opening doors for individual artists but also areas outside of Allen County so we can continue to serve northeast Indiana,” she says.

Amplify Art campaigns receive an automatic investment of $1,000 and PNC Bank will match donations dollar for dollar up to $1,000 for each project. Prior to the pandemic, there were typically crowdfunding cycles in the spring and fall.

The new campaigns start Monday and run through Oct. 29 with donations possible at artsunited.org/ways-to-give/amplify.

The campaigns for Amplify Art's fall cycle:

Downtown Churubusco Kinetic Wind Sculptures: Main Street Churubusco is hoping to raise $3,000 to purchase and install wind sculptures by artist Lyman Whitaker.

Script to Screen in Six: Summit City Cinephiles is looking to raise $5,000 for a project that will help three local aspiring filmmakers showcase their skills over six months. The winner of a competition will receive a full production experience, and two others will get small stipends to produce their scripts ahead of a mini film festival next summer.

Temporary Outdoor Art Exhibit at Gene Stratton-Porter Historic Site: Artist Rebecca Stockert hopes to raise $3,000 for an exhibit of six narrative illustrations on the grounds of the Rome City home where the writer once lived.

Theatre Arts Day 2022: Civic Theatre has a goal of $5,000 to present workshops on areas of theater to help expand the local volunteer base.

UnSung: Celebrating the Voices of Women in Recovery: Purdue University Fort Wayne's School of Music wants to raise $5,000 to present a recording of “UnSung,” a spoken-word and music collaboration celebrating the voices and journeys of women in recovery from substance use disorders.

