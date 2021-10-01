Artists opening studios for tours in northeast Indiana

Members of the public curious about how and where art is made will get chances to find out as area artists open their work spaces for two upcoming studio tours.

The Adams and Wells Counties Artist Studio Tour is Saturday, and the Falling For Art Artists Studio Tour is Oct. 9 and 10.

Studio tours are a unique experience, organizers of both upcoming events say. They allow artists and art lovers to make connections.

“People really like to see what's behind the scenes,” Falling For Art co-organizer Joseph Pelka says. “They like to see your favorite tools and how you stack pottery and how you maneuver around the studio.”

Artist Ruth Koomler, co-organizer of the Adams and Wells tour, says she loves to meet people – that's something that doesn't usually happen if customers walk into a gallery where they are likely to only interact with sales staff.

She thinks the public also enjoys meeting artists and learning more about their process. People always have questions for her about her encaustic work, and visitors to her studio Saturday will get to learn more about the process, which includes heating wax to 180 degrees and fusing it with a torch.

Koomler is among nine artists who will be part of the Adams and Wells tour, which showcases mediums such as fabric art, clay sculptures, jewelry, wood carving and mixed media. All of the artists will be doing demonstrations, and a few – including Koomler – will have live music at their studios.

She and fellow organizers Kimberly Rorick and Gus Gutierrez got involved with the tour for its 2019 iteration. It was on pause in 2020 because of the pandemic but returns this year with an expanded lineup of artists. Koomler says even more artists have expressed interest in opening their studios for the tour next year.

The Falling For Art tour has also expanded this year. What began as a single day last year with five studios will now include 14 spaces open for two days.

Pelka says the tour is blessed to have a lot of artists interested. Everyone who was asked to be a part of it said yes, including artists from Ossian, Spencerville and New Haven.

“It's a full circle around Fort Wayne, and we have downtown artists as well on Broadway,” he says.

Some of the artists on the Falling For Art tour will be doing demonstrations. Pelka will show off his ceramics skills Saturday and acrylic work Sunday. Visitors to Fred Inman's studio will find him turning wood on a lathe.

Pelka says there is plenty of room in the area for multiple studio tours to thrive as momentum in the local arts scene grows. The Falling For Art tour was inspired by a studio event Pelka was part of before moving to Fort Wayne from Ojai, California, nearly two decades ago. Art lovers from all around converged on Ojai for the tour.

He has hopes of something similar happening here.

“I really believe with the way Fort Wayne has changed in recent years that we could be on the map (for people) from places like Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis,” Pelka says.

Though he doesn't have hard attendance numbers from last year's tour, Pelka says the flow of people at his studio remained steady.

Being self-guided, people can choose the order in which to visit studios and go at their own pace. That's one way studio tours stand out from other experiences such as an art fair.

Pelka and Koomler say visiting an artist's studio also means potential customers get to see nearly their full inventory of work unlike a gallery that might only have a few pieces at a time or an art fair where space is limited.

And if seeing art in the studios isn't enough incentive, Pelka points out that Mother Nature will being putting on an art show of her own as the leaves turn.

“It will be a nice drive,” he says. “You can't beat Fort Wayne in October.”

