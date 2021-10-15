Creatures & features: Halloween activities in the Fort Wayne area

Werewolves are howling, zombies are walking and pumpkins are going under the knife. That means it's time for the thrills and chills of Halloween in the area.

We've pulled together a few haunting activities you might want to check out this month – if you dare.

Fright Night

Zombies will again take to the streets of downtown Fort Wayne as Fright Night returns Saturday after a year off due to the pandemic.

Zombie Central is the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza, 110 E. Wayne St., and the Zombie Walk begins at 5:30 p.m.

Despite the name, Fright Night events start at 9 a.m. with a free Werewolf Chase Fun Run starting at Fort Wayne Outfitters, 1004 Cass St., following a bicycle lead on local trails.

Other free Fright Night-related events include scavenger hunts to find zombies at Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and ravens at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Central Branch YMCA is offering a Trunk or Treat Soiree from 1 to 3 p.m. in its parking lot at Washington Avenue and Barr Street.

Some Fright Night events have an admission cost, such as Mad Science Day at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., where museum-goers can learn the science behind mummies and other monsters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older.

Among activities at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Clinton St., is a Garden Trick or Treat from noon to 3 p.m. with regular admission, and a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 9:15 p.m. Admission to the movie is $4 for adults, $2 for ages 17 and younger.

For a full schedule of events and a downloadable brochure, go to downtownfortwayne.com/events/fright-night.

Dead Con

New in the city this year is Dead Con, a horror and paranormal convention at Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Activities include performances, panels, vendors and celebrities taking photos and signing autographs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Celebrities announced for the weekend include actors Danny Trejo, Billy Zane and Bai Ling and paranormal investigators such as the casts of “Ghost Nation” and “Destination Fear.”

There is a masquerade ball for the 21-and-older crowd at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Events related to the convention include a shock rock concert at 7 p.m. today at Purdue University Fort Wayne's Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E. There is a celebrity ghost hunt at 11 tonight and Saturday night at the Masonic Lodge, 216 E. Washington Blvd.

All events, including celebrity photo opportunities, are ticketed. Go to DeadConvention.com for information and ShowClix.com for tickets.

On the stage

A couple local theater groups have frightful fun coming to the stage while local dance and music groups are offering annual Halloween performances.

• Arena Dinner Theatre, 719 Rockhill St., opens “The Haunting of Hill House” tonight as “dessert theatre” instead of a full meal. A cash bar will be open.

When a paranormal investigator arrives at the isolated Hill House, fears begin to rise among guests in this thriller.

The show is adapted by F. Andrew Leslie from the Shirley Jackson novel. Becky Niccum directs Emily Arata Grillo, Bethany Schmitt, Morgan Spencer, Brian Schilb, Brock Graham, Gloria Minnich and Chip Davis in the show.

Performances can be seen at 8 p.m. today and Saturday and Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. There is a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 24. Tickets are $30; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org.

• Summit City Music Theatre will open “The Addams Family Musical” on Oct. 29 at The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road.

The family-friendly musical brings guests into the Addams family's home. The cast, directed by Reuben Albaugh, includes Kelly Barlett as Morticia, Gavin Thomas Drew as Gomez and Jeff Cox as Uncle Fester.

Performances are 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6 and 6 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Tickets are $25 general admission and $20 students and seniors at SummitCityMT.com. VIP tables seating six including a dessert charcuterie board for sharing and a drink ticket for each guest are available for $300.

• Fort Wayne Dance Collective's 13th Halloween show is “Vodou Unveiled.”

The dances “emanate from the Haitian culture of Vodou and will draw audiences into a ceremonial atmosphere of zombies, spirits, and magic,” according to Dance Collective's website. Local dancers will be joined by five artists from the Jacmel Arts Center of Haiti.

Performances are 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St. Tickets are $20 from the ArtsTix Community Box Office.

The guest artists will also be offering workshops on dance and drums. For more information on the classes, go to FWDC.org.

• First Presbyterian Theatre, 300 W. Wayne St., mixes good and evil with “Bad Seed.” The story about a perfect little girl that might not be so perfect opens Oct. 29. Alivia Wheeler stars in the play by Maxwell Anderson. It is directed by Kirby Volz.

Performances are 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for children and students with ID at FirstPresFortWayne.org/theater, ArtsTix Community Box Office at 303 E. Main St., 422-4226 or at the theater one hour before each performance.

• Fort Wayne Philharmonic will perform the score for a screening of Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at PFW's Rhinehart Music Center. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.

The Philharmonic's family series “Halloween Spooktacular” is 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at PFW. Jacob Joyce will conduct the orchestra in works including selections from the “Harry Potter” movies and “E.T.” Tickets are $12 at FWPhil.org.

Troy Webdell will conduct the Youth Symphony Orchestras for “Mozart and Monsters” at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at PFW. Tickets are $5 for adults and children get in free.

At the zoo

Wild Zoo Halloween began last weekend at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd. Activities include a Mystery Maze, Creepy Critter Keeper Chats, a Halloween Dance Party, games and treats.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes, though visitors 13 and older are not allowed to wear costume masks or hoods.

Times are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the month. The event is included in zoo admission.

In the area

• Today is Fiery Friday at the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site, 1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City. The bonfire with marshmallows to roast is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $2. There is also limited space available for a twilight tour of the haunted farmstead at 6 p.m. Saturday. To register for either event, go to www.indianamuseum.org/programs/owl-oween.

• Merry Lea Farmstead, 2152 S. 425 W., in Albion, will have Enchanted Forest night hikes from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. Groups will be led by lantern through the trails to learn about animals on the one-hour hikes. There will also be snacks, music and hot cocoa at a campfire. Tickets are $3.50, with children 2 and younger admitted free. For more information, go to www.goshen.edu/merrylea/enchanted-forest-6.

• Ossian Health Communities will host a Halloween Helicopter Candy Drop at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at 215 Davis Road next to Ossian Assisted Living. Weather permitting, a helicopter will drop candy for kids to gather once it is on the ground. There will also be a trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot, a costume contest and food truck until 5 p.m. Candy (by the bag) can be donated for the drop at the same address.

• First Presbyterian Church of Van Wert, 110 W. Crawford St., offers “A Little Fright Music” at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. The event includes music, poetry and visual arts in a Gothic sanctuary. Costumes are encouraged for the free family event.

