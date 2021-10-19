Bryan named CMA Awards host

Country music star Luke Bryan has taken home the top prize at the CMA Awards, but he'll step into a larger role when he hosts the awards show in November.

The Country Music Association and ABC announced on Monday that the “American Idol” judge will host the show for the first time when it airs from Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 10.

The Georgia-born singer has twice won CMA entertainer of the year and is nominated this year along with Jordan Davis for musical event of the year.

Live Chuck Berry album coming

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock 'n' roll legend.

“Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry's favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.

The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” His 95th birthday would have been Monday.

Kardashian to wed Blink-182 member

A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.

Trailer released for new 'Batman'

Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson's first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.

The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson's Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets.

“The Batman” will be released in theaters on March 4.

Apollo to host awards show

The annual “Soul Train Awards” will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up.

The 2021 awards show, which honors the year's best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Nov. 28. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.