Disney delays Marvel, Indiana Jones films

The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the “Black Panther” sequel.

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment that sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.

McCartney, Swift to induct stars

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30.

McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced Monday. Swift will induct songwriter Carole King and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson.

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Tina Turner in the movie “What's Love Got to Do With It?”, will induct the singer. Another actor, Drew Barrymore, has been enlisted to induct the Go-Go's.

Other inductees this year include Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads.

Mel Brooks, Hulu to revisit 'History'

Forty years after the release of “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an eight-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

Kanye changes name to Ye

Kanye is now Ye. A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change.