Art Exhibits in the Fort Wayne area for Oct. 22 to 28

ALL WEEKEND – “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher” – Ends Jan. 30; also, “Fernando Lozano: We Remember,” ends Nov. 28; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “[hap-ee-nis]definitions” – Ends Saturday; photographs and interviews with diverse subjects designed to present analysis of how people define happiness; curated by Sara Fiedelholtz and portraits by Steve Vorderman; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

ALL WEEKEND – Works by Hilarie Couture – Ends Nov. 7; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; regular hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – 44th annual Photography Exhibit – Ends Nov. 7; Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

ALL WEEKEND – Pencil drawings of Dave Button – Ends Oct. 29; Kendallville Public Library art gallery, Kendallville; features drawings of locations around Kendallville.

ALL WEEKEND – Fort Wayne Artists Guild – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Three Rivers, ground floor, Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, 101 Three Rivers East; hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “New Directions” – Ends Nov. 7; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Autumn Splendor” – Includes work by Michael Minick, Ray Hassard and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Ends Dec. 31; Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Colors of Life” – Ends Nov. 3; a Latina art exhibit, part of Dia de Muertos celebration; Creative Women of the World, 125 W. Wayne St.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Handwoven Wearables & Framed Feltings by Natalie Drummond” and “Colorful Mosaics plus Fused & Stained Glass by Elaine Wiening” – Ends Oct. 30; also, “Fall & Halloween Themed Art” by various artists; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “30 Artists” – Ends Oct. 30; Crestwoods Gallery, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; crestwoodsgallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Ecology Collages” – Ends Dec. 11; features work by artist Brenda Miller; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY – Work of Jane McGeehan – Ends Oct. 31; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; hours, 432-1524.

FRIDAY – Work of Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; American Red Cross, 1212 E. California Road; 484-9336.

FRIDAY – Work of Stevie Ross and Diana Fair – Ends Oct. 31; Citizens Square, second and third floor, 200 E. Berry St.; hours, 427-2763.

FRIDAY – Work of Jessie Strock – Ends Oct. 31; Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne, 8200 St. Joe Road; 209-6279.

FRIDAY – Work of Natallia Yenza – Ends Oct. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants Southwest, 7232 Engle Road; hours, 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Work of Linda Flatley and Nancy Longmate – Ends Oct. 31; Ophthalmology Consultants, North, 10186 Dupont Circle Drive E.; hours, 436-7205.

FRIDAY – Work of Roddy Dammeyer – Ends Oct. 31; Town House Retirement, 2209 St. Joe Center Road; hours, 483-3116.

FRIDAY – Work of Deana Harvey – Ends Oct. 31; Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road; hours, 435-3222.

SATURDAY – “The Body Beautiful” – Ends Nov. 11; Gallery K on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

MONDAY – “Paper Girls” – Ends Nov. 30; work by Valerie Nowling and Diane McGregor; Sharing Peace Café, 4900 Fairefield Ave.; hours, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, or by appointment.

WEDNESDAY – Contemporary Photography Exhibit – Ends Nov. 22; features work of female photographers Holly Roberts, Darlene Kaczmarczyk and Adriane Little; Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

THURSDAY – “Painting at Night” – Ends Nov. 28; a group exhibition by artists who identify as mothers or lifelong caregivers; Artlink Contemporary Gallery, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.