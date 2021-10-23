Baldwin told gun was safe to use

SANTA FE, N.M. – An assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, court records released Friday show.

“Cold gun,” the assistant director announced, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded, the records said.

The Santa Fe County sheriff's office obtained the warrant Friday so investigators could document the scene at the ranch outside Santa Fe where the shooting took place. They sought Baldwin's blood-stained costume for the film “Rust” as evidence, as well as the weapon that was fired, other prop guns and ammunition, and any footage that might exist.

The gun was one of three that the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, had set on a cart outside the wooden structure where a scene was being acted, according to the records. Assistant director Dave Halls grabbed the gun from the cart and brought it inside to Baldwin, unaware it was loaded with live rounds, a detective wrote in the search warrant application.

It was unclear how many rounds were fired.

Halls did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment. The Associated Press was unable to contact Gutierrez, and several messages sent to production companies affiliated with the film were not immediately returned Friday.

The film's script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, said she was standing next to Hutchins when she was shot.

“I ran out and called 911 and said 'Bring everybody, send everybody,'” Mitchell told The Associated Press. “This woman is gone at the beginning of her career. She was an extraordinary, rare, very rare woman.”

Baldwin described the killing as a “tragic accident.”

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

Baldwin was apparently rehearsing a scene outside the church on the Bonzana Creek Ranch set, according to two knowledgeable people. The scene involved a gun fight that began in the church, and then Baldwin's character was supposed to back out of the church, according to production notes obtained by the Los Angeles Times. It was the 12th day of a 21-day shoot.

One of Hutchins' final social media posts was a photo of the “Rust” actors standing together in solidarity with crew members. She belonged to the IATSE union that represents crew members. The union is to vote soon on a new contract with producers after threatening to strike in recent weeks over issues including long hours and on-set safety.

Hutchins, 42, worked as director of photography on the 2020 action film “Archenemy” starring Joe Manganiello. She was a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute and was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019.

After the shooting, production was halted on the film. Hours earlier, a half-dozen camera crew workers walked off the set to protest working conditions. The camera operators and their assistants were frustrated by the conditions surrounding the low-budget film, including complaints of long hours, long commutes and collecting their paychecks, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.

Safety protocols that are standard in the industry, including gun inspections, were not strictly followed on the set, the sources said. They said at least one of the camera operators complained last weekend to production managers about gun safety.

Three crew members who were on set the day of the shooting said they were particularly concerned about two accidental prop gun discharges last week. Baldwin's stunt-double accidentally fired two rounds last Saturday after being told the gun was cold, one of crew members who witnessed the episode told the Los Angeles Times.

“There should have been an investigation into what happened,” said the crew member. “There was no assurance that it wouldn't happen again. All they wanted to do was rush, rush, rush.”