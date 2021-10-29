Official trick-or-treat times for the Fort Wayne area

Ghosts, monsters and superheroes are taking to the streets for Halloween. Here are trick-or-treat times in some nearby areas.

Official times have already passed in some towns including Berne and Ligonier. Check with local officials on updates for your area.

Adams County

Decatur

5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Geneva

4 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Allen County

Fort Wayne

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Huntertown

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Leo-Cedarville

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

New Haven

• 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday

• Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Woodburn

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

DeKalb County

Ashley

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Auburn

• 6 to 8 p.m. Today

• Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Today

Butler

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Garrett

5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Hamilton

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Hudson

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

St. Joe

5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Spencerville

5 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Waterloo

• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

• Francis Thomson Memorial Park: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Huntington County

Andrews

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Huntington

5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Markle

• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

• Downtown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Roanoke

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Warren

6 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Kosciusko County

Pierceton

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Syracuse

6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Warsaw

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Winona Lake

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Noble County

Albion

5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Avilla

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Kendallville

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Rome City

5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Steuben County

Angola

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Fremont

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Hamilton

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Orland

5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Wabash County

North Manchester

5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Wabash

• 5 to 8 Sunday

• Downtown: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Wells County

Bluffton

• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

• Downtown: 5 to 6 p.m. Today

• Outlying merchants: 6 to 7 p.m. Today

Ossian

5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Whitley County

Churubusco

• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

• Downtown: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Columbia City

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

South Whitley

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday