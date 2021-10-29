The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am

    Official trick-or-treat times for the Fort Wayne area

    COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

    Ghosts, monsters and superheroes are taking to the streets for Halloween. Here are trick-or-treat times in some nearby areas.

    Official times have already passed in some towns including Berne and Ligonier. Check with local officials on updates for your area.

    Adams County

    Decatur

    5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Geneva

    4 to 9 p.m. Saturday

    Allen County

    Fort Wayne

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

    Huntertown

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

    Leo-Cedarville

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

    New Haven

    • 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday

    • Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday

    Woodburn

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    DeKalb County

    Ashley

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

    Auburn

    • 6 to 8 p.m. Today

    • Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Today

    Butler

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Garrett

    5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Hamilton

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Hudson

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    St. Joe

    5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Spencerville

    5 to 6 p.m. Saturday

    Waterloo

    • 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    • Francis Thomson Memorial Park: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday

    Huntington County

    Andrews

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Huntington

    5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

    Markle

    • 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

    • Downtown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

    Roanoke

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Warren

    6 to 8 p.m. Sunday

    Kosciusko County

    Pierceton

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Syracuse

    6 to 8 p.m. Saturday

    Warsaw

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

    Winona Lake

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday

    Noble County

    Albion

    5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Avilla

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Kendallville

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Rome City

    5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Steuben County

    Angola

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Fremont

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Hamilton

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Orland

    5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Wabash County

    North Manchester

    5 to 8 p.m. Sunday

    Wabash

    • 5 to 8 Sunday

    • Downtown: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    Wells County

    Bluffton

    • 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

    • Downtown: 5 to 6 p.m. Today

    • Outlying merchants: 6 to 7 p.m. Today

    Ossian

    5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

    Whitley County

    Churubusco

    • 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

    • Downtown: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

    Columbia City

    5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

    South Whitley

    5 to 8 p.m. Saturday

