Friday, October 29, 2021 1:00 am
Official trick-or-treat times for the Fort Wayne area
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Ghosts, monsters and superheroes are taking to the streets for Halloween. Here are trick-or-treat times in some nearby areas.
Official times have already passed in some towns including Berne and Ligonier. Check with local officials on updates for your area.
Adams County
Decatur
5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Geneva
4 to 9 p.m. Saturday
Allen County
Fort Wayne
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Huntertown
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Leo-Cedarville
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
New Haven
• 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday
• Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday
Woodburn
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
DeKalb County
Ashley
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Auburn
• 6 to 8 p.m. Today
• Downtown: 4 to 6 p.m. Today
Butler
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Garrett
5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Hamilton
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Hudson
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
St. Joe
5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Spencerville
5 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Waterloo
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
• Francis Thomson Memorial Park: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Huntington County
Andrews
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Huntington
5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Markle
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
• Downtown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Roanoke
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Warren
6 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Kosciusko County
Pierceton
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Syracuse
6 to 8 p.m. Saturday
Warsaw
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Winona Lake
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Noble County
Albion
5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Avilla
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Kendallville
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Rome City
5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Steuben County
Angola
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Fremont
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Hamilton
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Orland
5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Wabash County
North Manchester
5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Wabash
• 5 to 8 Sunday
• Downtown: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Wells County
Bluffton
• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
• Downtown: 5 to 6 p.m. Today
• Outlying merchants: 6 to 7 p.m. Today
Ossian
5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Whitley County
Churubusco
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
• Downtown: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday
Columbia City
5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
South Whitley
5 to 8 p.m. Saturday
