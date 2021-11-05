Fort Wayne Civic Theatre opens 'Christmas Schooner'

There's a ship on the Arts United Center stage, or parts of one, at least. Masts, sails and even a captain's wheel are part of the set for Civic Theatre's holiday show opening Saturday.

Set in the 1880s, “The Christmas Schooner” is based on the true story of a shipping captain who braved winter weather on the Great Lakes to bring Christmas trees to Chicago after hearing a family member saying she misses the tradition from Germany.

Anyone familiar with maritime history of the Great Lakes knows shipping could be lucrative but dangerous. The story takes place on the ship, and also at home where the captain's wife worries for his safety.

Though “Schooner” is lesser known in Fort Wayne, director David Belew says the show is an annual tradition in Chicago where it was written and originally performed.

It's filled with what he calls “just good solid music.” Not holiday tunes (though there are snippets of carols), but choral numbers, the director explains.

Every member of the 13-person cast is featured at some point, unlike the chorus of a bigger Broadway-style show. Civic's cast includes Michael Butler as Capt. Peter Stossel; Anya Smead as his wife, Alma; and Austin Holt as Peter's 9-year-old son, Karl.

The show is the first Christmas production opening in Fort Wayne this season, but auditions were in August and rehearsals started weeks ago. To help the cast get in the right frame of mind, Belew had them focus on the family aspect of the show instead of Christmas.

“I think when people start thinking 'family,' a lot of times they then make that logical leap to the holiday time because that's when we tend to spend a lot of time with our families,” he says. Getting in touch with those feelings helped the cast connect to the story and what that togetherness and celebration means to the family in the “Schooner” story.

Family is at the heart of the show.

“It's really about the families that we are born into and the families we create, and how those families work to influence our lives for the better,” Belew says. “That's what I want people to carry with them when they leave the theater.”

