Area painter Doloresco shares beauty through his work

Fred Doloresco has come a long way since the end of college when a friend introduced him to painting.

He tried it for a while, then stopped. He picked up a brush a while later, and stopped again.

“They were so bad,” Doloresco says about the pieces he created at the time.

But he kept coming back to the art form, and about 25 years ago, he finally created something he thought was good. With pointers from mentors such as Don Stone (who told him to “throw away the acrylics”), Doloresco has grown into a sought-after impressionist oil painter.

The artist, a longtime Fort Wayne resident now living at Lake James, will show about 60 paintings in the retrospective “Chasing the Light,” which opens Nov. 12 at Garrett Museum of Art.

The works will be split between landscapes and figurative pieces. Doloresco often paints plein air, whether it is on international travels, trips around the country or in closer-to-home settings such as Pokagon State Park. He says he's even been known to pull over on the side of the road to snap a photo of a barn in the snow that he can paint from later.

In these ways, Doloresco uses his work to share places he has seen beauty in his life.

“Most of us who have very busy lives, we get in our car, we drive home or we walk home and we forget to notice the beauty that is around us,” he says. “I want to point out some beautiful things that we need to take a pause and look at and appreciate.”

Doloresco, 72, paints six days a week and has worked several years to prepare for the retrospective. There will be about 10 older paintings, but most are new.

He has been accepted into national art shows and is a signature member of the Oil Painters of America. He has won best of show four times at the Indiana Heritage Arts annual exhibition in Brown County.

A retired cardiologist, he says his painting career has been rewarding, bringing a richness to his life through the people he has met.

But Doloresco isn't one to rest on his laurels. When asked what's next, he has a simple answer.

“My best painting is always my next painting,” he says. “So that's my plan.”

