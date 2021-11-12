Play takes audience for fun trip 'Around the World'

“Around the World in 80 Days,” which Fire and Light Productions performs today and Saturday, is full of verbal and physical humor.

“It's a lot of fun,” director Lorraine Knox says. “A lot of shenanigans.”

“Around the World,” adapted by Mark Brown from the classic Jules Verne novel, follows adventurer Phileas Fogg and his servant, Passepartout, as Fogg tries to win a bet that he can traverse the globe in 80 days in the 1870s. Along the way they are followed by a suspicious detective, Fix, and rescue a woman, Aouda, who continues the journey with them.

The local production, which opened Thursday, has a cast of 14 high school students. It is in production at University of Saint Francis' Robert Goldstein Performing Arts Center downtown, where the stage transforms to locations around the world.

Fogg and Passepartout start in England and make their way through Egypt, India, Hong Kong, Japan, San Francisco and New York (while being followed by a suspicious detective, no less). The pace is tight, Knox says, with short scene changes necessary as the story moves through the varied locations.

“So what we've done is created kind of a mix between a unit set, and then just set pieces coming on,” she says. Among elements on the stage are two sets of stairs that get quite a workout.

“They are a part of Phileas Fogg's house, and then they become a part of several different ships, they become the back of an elephant, they become a train,” Knox says. “They have a huge variety of uses.”

In addition to the set, which the director describes as whimsical, there is a variety of music in the show and even some dance.

“It's not a musical, it's a straight play, but we've decided to add some cultural dance in a couple of those places,” she says, adding that the cast is “working hard to make the show exciting and entertaining for the audience.”

