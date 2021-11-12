Friday, November 12, 2021 1:00 am
Play takes audience for fun trip 'Around the World'
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
“Around the World in 80 Days,” which Fire and Light Productions performs today and Saturday, is full of verbal and physical humor.
“It's a lot of fun,” director Lorraine Knox says. “A lot of shenanigans.”
“Around the World,” adapted by Mark Brown from the classic Jules Verne novel, follows adventurer Phileas Fogg and his servant, Passepartout, as Fogg tries to win a bet that he can traverse the globe in 80 days in the 1870s. Along the way they are followed by a suspicious detective, Fix, and rescue a woman, Aouda, who continues the journey with them.
The local production, which opened Thursday, has a cast of 14 high school students. It is in production at University of Saint Francis' Robert Goldstein Performing Arts Center downtown, where the stage transforms to locations around the world.
Fogg and Passepartout start in England and make their way through Egypt, India, Hong Kong, Japan, San Francisco and New York (while being followed by a suspicious detective, no less). The pace is tight, Knox says, with short scene changes necessary as the story moves through the varied locations.
“So what we've done is created kind of a mix between a unit set, and then just set pieces coming on,” she says. Among elements on the stage are two sets of stairs that get quite a workout.
“They are a part of Phileas Fogg's house, and then they become a part of several different ships, they become the back of an elephant, they become a train,” Knox says. “They have a huge variety of uses.”
In addition to the set, which the director describes as whimsical, there is a variety of music in the show and even some dance.
“It's not a musical, it's a straight play, but we've decided to add some cultural dance in a couple of those places,” she says, adding that the cast is “working hard to make the show exciting and entertaining for the audience.”
If you go
What: “Around the World in 80 Days”
When: 7 p.m. today and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: University of Saint Francis' Robert Goldstein Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.
Admission: $10 advance, $12 at the door; FireAndLightProductions.com
Cast favorites
We asked several members of the cast to share their favorite thing about their character.
"My favorite thing about Phileas Fogg is that he is completely unflappable, no matter what situation he or his companions are thrown into, and the way he handles every circumstance with such classic British style. He is a man with one goal, and nothing can throw him off his stride."
- Lucas Kujak, Phileas Fogg
"Passepartout is such a lovable character, his humor and body language has been one of my favorite things to portray. When I read the script before we started I instantly loved him and knew I wanted to play him. I only wish I could spend more time loving and getting to know Passepartout but the show must go on."
- Kaeley Young, Passepartout
"One of my favorite things about my character is how relatable she can be especially in some of the most subtle ways that we wouldn't think about. I think it can be fun to try and find that connection with our everyday lives in this very crazy show."
- Laura Maxwell, Aouda
