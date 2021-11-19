Fort Wayne-area holiday traditions include festivals, lights

With Thanksgiving next week, it's time for holiday traditions to pop up through the city and across the area. Here is some of what's happening.

Christmas on Broadway

This is the 17th year for the celebration at Broadway Plaza, at Broadway and Park Avenue.

The event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. today, includes a parade on Broadway starting at Creighton Avenue and the lighting of a 40-foot tree.

Night of Lights

The annual lighting of downtown displays begins at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with the lighting of the turret at History Center, 302 E. Berry St.

Next, the new Kris Kringle Holiday Village at Arts United Plaza will be lit at 5:50 p.m. (The village of wood chalets will offer products from local vendors during Fort Wayne Ballet's annual performances of “The Nutcracker,” starting Dec. 3)

Continuing the lightings are the Christ Child Festival Nativity at the west end of the Aunt Millie's building at 5:55 p.m., Aunt Millie's Northern Lights display at 6 p.m., Santa's workshop at the Community Center at 6:05 p.m., Santa and His Reindeer on the PNC Bank Building at 6:20 p.m., the illumination of Ash Brokerage at 6:40 p.m., lighting the Flagstar Bank Christmas tree display and I&M Center Plaza wreath at 7 p.m., and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory and Embassy Theatre displays at 7:15 p.m.

There will be a ringing of the bells from downtown churches and the Allen County Public Library at 7:30 p.m. before the celebration ends with a fireworks show at 8 p.m. over Parkview Field.

Riverfront Fort Wayne will host a free sensory-friendly light show in 15-minute sessions from 6 to 10 p.m. at Promenade Park.

For a guide to more downtown holiday activities, go to HolidayFestDowntown.com.

Fantasy of Lights

Blue Jacket's drive-thru holiday light display at Franke Park is open through Dec. 31. It features more than 130 scenes created with hundreds of thousands of LEDs.

Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $10 for personal vehicles, $20 for commercial vans and $40 for trolleys or buses.

The Christmas Village is back at Fantasy of Lights, operating Dec. 2, 3, 4 5, 9, 10, 11 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19. The village opens at 5:30 each day, closing at 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, go to www.bluejacketinc.org/events/fantasy-of-lights

Festival of Trees

Embassy Theatre's Festival of Trees opens Wednesday and runs through Dec. 1 with 70 decorated trees in the theater, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., and Indiana Hotel.

This is the 37th year of the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the theater. It is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 to 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Entertainment in the theater includes a screening of the 2018 animated movie “Dr. Seuss' The Grinch” at 5 p.m. Thursday. Local music and dance groups will perform on the stage during select hours starting Nov. 26.

For a full schedule of entertainment, go to www.fwembassytheatre.org.

Admission is $10 for 13 and older, $5 ages 1 to 12 and free for children younger than 1. A $25 virtual streaming tour will be available Dec. 1.

Festival of Gingerbread

The 36th Festival of Gingerbread opens Nov. 26 at History Center, 302 E. Berry St. It runs through Dec. 19 with dozens of gingerbread creations on display.

Extended History Center hours for the festival are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Thanksgiving.

During heavy-traffic hours including Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, advance tickets will be required with start times staggered in 15-minute increments.

Admission, which includes access to the entire museum, is $5 for adults, $4 seniors and ages 3 to 17, and free for children 2 and younger.

There is free admission from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30 with advance reservation required.

A virtual tour will be offered for purchase Nov. 26.

For more information on special events such as crafts and cookie decorating, and to buy tickets, go to FWHistoryCenter.org.

'Spirit of Christmas'

Heartland Sings' annual “The Spirit of Christmas” concert returns to the Allen County Courthouse from Dec. 17 to 19.

Directed by Maestro Robert Nance, the vocal artists will sing holiday songs under the courthouse's rotunda.

Shows are 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are $30 advance, $10 students.

For tickets and more information, go to HeartlandSings.org.

Holiday Pops

Fort Wayne Philharmonic's Holiday Pops series begins Nov. 30 in Warsaw with a free show at Warsaw High School, 1 Tiger Lane.

Other free performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Central Noble High School, 302 Cougar Court, Albion; and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Drive, Columbia City;

The orchestra performs at Embassy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 and 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18 and 19. Tickets for the Embassy shows start at $27; go to FWPhil.org.

Trine University's T. Furth Center for the Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola, will host the orchestra for a Holiday Pops performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets start at $35 at trine.edu/furth.

Closing out the series is a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash. Tickets are $20 at HoneywellArts.org.

Ice skating rink

The rink at Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., opens for the season at noon Saturday.

Admission is $4 for children younger than 14 and $6 for everyone else. Skate rental is $3.

The rink is open through Feb. 28, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. For hours, go to RiverfrontFW.org.

In the area

• The Christmas parade and lighting of the “Season's Greetings” Frosty display in Auburn starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The lighted parade begins at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and proceeds to downtown Auburn where the light display is turned on.

• The Lights of Joy drive-thru light displays in Shipshewana open today and Saturday, then run every Tuesday through Sunday through Dec. 31, except Dec. 24 and 25. Visitors can enter at the Shipshewana RV Park, 510 E. Farver St., for $20 per vehicle. The exhibit opens at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, go to ShipshewanaLightsOfJoy.com.

• Opening ceremonies for Christmas at Fountain Park start at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Van Wert, Ohio. There will be hot chocolate, doughnuts, lighting of the park and a visit from Santa. The holiday display is then open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.

• The drive-thru Wonderland of Lights at Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton, runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 to 31 with more than 40 light displays. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

cmcmaken@jg.net