Saturday, November 20, 2021 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jerad W. Harlow and Chelsea R. Longwell
Carol Bromley-Kwortek and Victor Samson
Edward Allen Ochoa and Maria I. Ochoa
Zachary David Loubier and Nathan Kyle Gage
Regina E. Prise and Robert Enders
Kristin Marie Neher and Robert Lee Rice III
Adam A. Sordelet and Angela Marie Tippmann
Kyaw Sann Lin and Sa Nay Ma
Meggie Knecht and Jerry Dusart
Katie Walter and Jonathon White
Rebekah Brophy and Jonathan Rogers
Stacy Ann Richards and Thomas Brown Andrews VI
Ronal Joel Padilla and Karla Evelyn Campos Pedroza
Jake Thomas Nichter and Laura Elizabeth Hall
Michael Jay Smith and Lisa M. Phillips
Nathanial M. Law and Gregory A. Tomlinson Jr.
Dustin Lee Beard and Jessica Irene McClellan
Cayley Ann Milledge and Chase Stephen Irrgang
Patrick Harrison Hook and Jessica Fern Miller
Connor Stephen Neeley and Adrianna Ellyce Sharick
Rachel Lynn Shultz and Reed Jacob Diller
Ben T. Morris and Ashley Rubalcaba
Megan Ann Roseberry and Scott Thomas Hartsell
Brianna Cherie Tuttle and Neptalie Flores
Stephen Thomas Leffers and Mary Jane Parrot
Tyrell Robinson and Raven Richardson
Jeremiah Allen Henley and Ashley R. Edmondson
Claudia Medina and David Ramos
Michael Rice and Haley Bowman
Delaware Paige Smith and Mathew Cole Knox
Thomas Campbell and Angela Camp
Eugene Adamczak and Linda Sue Stuckey
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
