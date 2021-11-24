Genre-spanning Batiste receives 11 Grammy nods

Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multigenre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday.

Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are” along with record of the year with “Freedom,” a feel-good ode to the city of New Orleans. His nominations span several genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

“Oh my goodness. I'm still in a state of astonishment and shock,” Batiste told The Associated Press moments after learning of the nominations. “I'm just really happy that we were able to make something in complete artistic integrity and have it be recognized.”

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each came away with the second-most nominations with eight by the time the Recording Academy was done announcing its nominees for its Jan. 31 show. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo both had seven nods.

Along with Batiste's surprise domination, another shock was The Weeknd nabbing three nominations after the pop star claimed he would not allow his label to submit his music. This year, he angrily slammed the Grammys, calling them “corrupt” after he received zero nominations despite 2020's biggest single, “Blinding Lights.”

“What I like is the fact that no one is thinking about what happened before, what was the controversy, what was the noise, or where was this artist making music last year,” said Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy's CEO.

Mason said he was pleased with the new peer-driven voting system, which replaced the anonymous nominations review committee – a group that determined the contenders for key awards.