Arena Dinner Theatre goes 'Dashing Through the Snow'

Just in time for the holidays, Arena Dinner Theatre is opening a show that director Reuben Albaugh says will get the audience's holiday started off on a fun kick.

“Dashing Through the Snow” opens tonight. Albaugh calls the show a “fun little comedy about the four days leading up to Christmas in the Snowflake Inn in Tinsel, Texas.”

Each of the play's scenes deals with a different relationship dynamic, such as a married couple and an estranged family. Among characters are several from “Christmas Belles,” which Arena produced for streaming last year while the theater was closed because of the pandemic.

The cast includes Susannah Chadwell, Tyler Hanford, Cord Ehrhart and Gloria Minnich.

“Dashing” marks Arena's return to true dinner theater after operating as “dessert theater” for the October production of “The Haunting of Hill House.” Walnut Hills is the new caterer this season, and the menu for this show includes a mixed green salad, herb-roasted pork loin and roasted vegetables. For the full menu, go to ArenaDinnerTheatre.org.

After the past couple years, Albaugh knows people need the laughs a show like “Dashing” can provide.

“There's just some silliness in this show,” he says. “And it's poignant and still reminds you about the love of the season. I think that's important.”

cmcmaken@jg.net