Miami's Art Basel parties wrap up

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The over-the-top parties and star-studded shows surrounding Miami's Art Basel wrapped up this weekend with performances by Rosalia, Lizzo, Cardi B and rocker Lenny Kravitz.

The annual event is an extension of the prestigious art show in Switzerland. But over the years, Miami has put its own spin on the affair, which has become a magnet for celebrities. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Joe Jonas were spotted around town.

The highlight of the week was Louis Vuitton's first ever U.S. fashion show Tuesday. But the lavish affair, where guests where ferried to an island by private yacht, turned into an emotional tribute after legendary 41-year-old designer Virgil Abloh died suddenly just days before the show.