Weekender Spotlight Q&A: Youtheatre has holiday laughs with 'Elf Jr.'

There will be laughs and Christmas music as Fort Wayne Youtheatre opens “Elf Jr.” tonight.

In the musical based on the Will Ferrell movie, Buddy is raised among elves at the North Pole but discovers he is actually human. He sets out to find his real family and teach them the meaning of Christmas.

Josiah Beights stars as Buddy in Youtheatre's production at First Presbyterian Theatre. Christopher J. Murphy directs the show, which runs through Dec. 19.

Beights answered the following questions by email.

Q. What's the best part of playing Buddy? What's the worst part?

A. The best part about playing Buddy the Elf is probably his energy. It is so much fun to just run around the stage like a maniac for an hour and a half. Buddy goes on such an adventure and encounters so many characters on his journey. As an actor it's great to take that journey and interact with so many great actors in our amazing cast.

The worst part, of course, is the pressure of living up to the absolutely brilliant Will Ferrell.

Q. Buddy is on a mission to teach the true meaning of Christmas. What is that meaning to you?

A. For me, the most important thing at Christmastime is family. Gathering together and watching Christmas movies, getting snowed in, making cookies, and opening presents are just a few of the things that bring families like mine closer in this most wonderful time of the year.

Q. How familiar are you with the movie “Elf?” Are you drawing any inspiration from it?

A. I've actually only seen the movie a few times, but I love it.

I am really trying to capture the sweet, innocent, childish glee that Ferrell brings to the role, but overall, it's probably an advantage not to know that version of the story by heart.

We definitely want to bring audiences our own twist and create new holiday memories, not just imitate what they've already seen a thousand times.

Q. What is your favorite holiday tradition?

A. My favorite holiday tradition is that every year on Christmas Eve my family and I all get together and watch a movie, then hang our stockings and go to bed to eagerly wait for Santa.

Q. How many candy canes is too many candy canes?

A. There is no such thing as too many candy canes.

cmcmaken@jg.net