Stage legend Sondheim in PFW's spotlight

Though “Sondheim on Sondheim” was on Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Theatre's schedule before Stephen Sondheim's death, the live multimedia production now gives local fans a chance to pay tribute to the stage legend.

The show opening today features more than 40 songs, dances and reflections from the prolific composer and lyricist.

“It is basically Stephen Sondheim speaking about his work and we see that reflected in what the actors are doing,” director Craig A. Humphrey says.

Sondheim died Nov. 26 after an expansive career that took off in 1957 when he wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story.” Other highlights include “Gypsy,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Company,” “Into the Woods” and “Follies,” which Humphrey calls his favorite.

Well-known music is part of “Sondheim on Sondheim,” but the musical revue conceived by James Lapine digs deeper than your typical Sondheim tribute.

“Over the years there have been many Sondheim tributes, but this one has a different atmosphere,” Humphrey says. “What I like about this show in particular is that it is not just Sondheim's greatest hits. It uses some lesser known songs, even some songs that were cut from shows.

“The first song he ever wrote is in this show. He wrote it when he was in high school! This show is a combination of things that you don't see in the other revues.”

Humphrey has been an admirer of Sondheim for decades. He enjoys Sondheim's bold and unabashed examination of the human condition.

“Sondheim never stood back from investigating what it means to be human, and for me that comes through in this show,” the director says.

“It is an opportunity, unlike others, to get his take on things. Because it is him talking about his work, it kind of has a stamp of authenticity about it.”

Humphrey taught musical theater history at PFW for 25 years and assembled his course with his view of the three major steps in the development of the American musical. He would begin with 1927's “Showboat” (with music by Jerome Kern and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II), continue with 1943's “Oklahoma” (the first piece from Hammerstein and Richard Rodgers) and move on to Sondheim's “Company.”

Humphrey says Sondheim took musicals in a new direction, building on what Kern, Rodgers and Hammerstein had done to plumb the depths of the human spirit.

“His innovations took shape in the early '70s when America was looking at itself,” Humphrey says. “He wasn't afraid to use the musical to investigate ideas that weren't just 'Let's tell a simple love story' but 'Let's investigate ideas and look into things that aren't always pretty.'”

“Sondheim on Sondheim” will be Humphrey's last production as a professor at PFW. In his 30 year career there, he designed costumes for 116 productions and directed 27.

When he joined the Department of Theatre in 1991, Humphrey says he thought he would spend a few years in Fort Wayne and move on.

But he found “really dedicated, creative, exciting people” here, including the late Larry Life, who was chair of the department.

“Larry and I became very good friends,” Humphrey says. “He really helped me become who I am today.”

Humphrey is already mostly retired and plans to stay active in local theater. He is slated to direct Arena Dinner Theatre's 2022-23 season opener, “Lucky Stiff,” which opens in August.

Humphrey says it feels right to close the curtain on his PFW career with “Sondheim on Sondheim.”

“I have been a huge Sondheim devotee for many years,” he says. “This seems to be the fitting show for me to go out on.”