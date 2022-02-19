Saturday, February 19, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Krista Ann Cook and Carl Otto Bodinka
Christiana Yatta George and Phillip D'Angelo Goddard
Heather Joanne Beck and Scott William Whitford
Tucker David Germain and Anna Grace Reece
Briauna Simone Thomas and Kalen Reynald Desrosiers
Aleighsha Yvonne Busche and Thomas James Washington
Joshua Olen Lengacher and Rhoda Renee Eicher
Lana Sorlie and David Sorlie
Kay Linn Jones and Juan Felipe Jimenez Perez
Casey James Gardiner and Sara Hutton
Cheyennemichelle Bendele and Dakota Jones
Summer Marie Puterbaugh and Matthew David Walters
Anna M. Rodriguez and Jesus Hernandez De La Cruz
Rebecca Caroline Ybarra and Enrique Morales Ramirez
Esteban Marcos Coria and Laura Viviana Cruz Hernandez
Ryan Levi Ploughe and Jacquolynn Lee Yeater
Elashia M. Paschall and Brandon Brownlow
Dakota Gebert and Christina Brenay
Amanda S. Kirori and Jermain Dirk Greene
Shaun Eric Sickley and Cassandra Lynn Bowles
Brooke Kimberly Ludwig and Nicholas Bruce Mansfield
Kimberly Felker and Larry Hopson
Tirzah Rose Dolde and Jared Emil Rudolph
Mykayla Rodenbeck and Nicholas Taylor Brehany
Michelle Knuth and Robert Burns
Tamra Ann Johnson and Jeffrey Dale Smith
Noah P. Peterson and Victoria Ann Eifrid
Ashlee Miller and Josiah Hawkins
Victoria Elaine Grogg and Adam Joseph Zimmerman
Charles Ludrick Mombo and Rachelle Leann McCoy
John Michael Nagel and Lyndi Kaye Saalfrank
Gregory Scott Brokaw and Sara Joy Sauder
Rodulfo Regalado Jr. and Michael Sweeney
Sara Ann Woodcock and Dietrick John Thomas
Nicholas Rybolt and Michele Heckley
Lazaro Inocente Gordillo and Yocelyn Becquer
May T. Paing and Yar Zar Kyi Tun
May Thet Hlaing and Aung Thura
Darlene Rose Eicher and Jeremy W. Helmuth
Richard Montoya and Monica McGinnis
Suzanna Kristine Braun and Logan Matthew Schrodi
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
