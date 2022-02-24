Allen to release collection of essays

NEW YORK – Woody Allen has a collection of humor essays coming out in June, his first book since his controversial memoir “Apropos of Nothing” was released two years ago.

Arcade Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, announced Wednesday that “Zero Gravity” will be published June 7. It includes essays that have appeared in The New Yorker and some written just for the new book. None will refer to the 86-year-old's former partner, Mia Farrow, or to their daughter Dylan Farrow, who has alleged that Allen sexually assaulted her as a girl 30 years ago. Allen has denied the allegations.

According to Arcade, subjects in the book will include “horses that paint, cars that think” and “the sex lives of celebrities.” Titles include “Buffalo Wings Woncha Come Out Tonight,” “When Your Hood Ornament Is Nietzsche” and “Growing Up in Manhattan.”

Awards show host Parton to perform

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be pulling double duty with special performances on top of their hosting duties at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

Country superstar and host Parton will be performing with fellow East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini on a song from Parton's upcoming new album and novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” Co-hosts Barrett and Allen will be the first performance of the March 7 awards show with a two-song set. The ACM Awards will be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed on Prime Video.