Seattle rock icon Mark Lanegan dies

Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57.

Management company SKH confirmed the death. No cause was given. In a memoir released last year, Lanegan said a severe case of COVID-19 left him hospitalized in a coma.

Lanegan never saw major commercial success, but through seven full-length albums with Screaming Trees, 10 solo records, and collaborations with Queens of the Stone Age and many others, he won a devoted fan base that included critics and his fellow musicians of several generations.

“Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart – as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end,” John Cale of the Velvet Underground said on Twitter.

He and wife Shelley Brien moved to Killarney in County Kerry, Ireland, in 2020. He contracted COVID-19 soon after. He would write about that, his long struggle with drugs and alcohol, and his decade of sobriety in the memoir, “Devil in a Coma.”