Saturday, February 26, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Rachel Newton Saunders and Nicole Lynn Wilkinson
Nancy Paulene Metzger and James Arthur Pequignot Jr.
Janel Lynne Shaffer and Christopher James Evan Herring
Richard Allen Tomazic and Salvador Diaz
Andre Raynard Arceneaux and Clydie Teressa Brown
Adrien Isaac Hill and Paige Michelle Wehner
Jon Jacob Gallimore and Nina Landis
Thomas Blaine Myers and Judy Lynne Cole
Jaime Palma and Saira M. Ramirez
Riggir Martinez and Heliana Montero
Arashaye Swann and Darius Mitchell
Pyay Oo Thu and Khanh Kieu Le
Victoria Rose and Sean Wilson
Nora Wright and Mervin Schmucker
Balinda Wallace and Rafeal Butler
Michael Shepherd and Moriah McQuay
Fermin Reyes Sixto and Yenny Contreras Contreras
Benjamin Edward Schultheis and Kate Elaine Bennett
Roderick Harris and Mickiyel S. Brown
Riley Beam and Thomas Pelz
Rashonda Muckelroy and Rohn Denham
Amber Viktoria and Jason Peter Mueller
Wade Hodges and Lydia Shaffer
Leyna Faye Pujari and Brittany Rennea Warner
Maggie Backstrom and Cole Daniel Patterson
Derek Alan Saylor and Kelly Ann Wagner
Brian Daniel Spears and Karlie Sharice Walker
Tamara Annabel Schmidt and Sergio Anthony Escobar
Sala Judin and Saree Pah
Emerie Guerra and Danial Giessler
Timothy Jay Steury and Becky Ann Eicher
Antonia Kajasa and Leland Wesley
Joseph Michael Parnin and Anna Alicia Mullins
Rachel Warren and Shawn Voirol
Kylie Haithcox and James Saylor
Jordan M. Hall and Gabrielle S. Fuller
Jenelle Lisette King and Kiah Nicole Howard
Domonique Gray and William Woods
Gladys Emma Johnston and Joshua David Sizemore
Robert Ruch and Randee Mitchell
Anita Ann Ruggles and Rodney Tyler Stout
Michael R. Stewart and Sara L. Bauer
Stephen Perez and Olga Pavlovna Hays
Nguyen Vo Thanh Nguyen and Dan Li
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
