SANTA MONICA, Calif. – The list of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.



FILM



Cast: “CODA”



Female actor: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”



Male Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”



Male supporting actor, film: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”



Female supporting actor, film: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”



Stunt ensemble: “No Time to Die”



TELEVISION



Male actor, drama series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”



Female actor, drama series: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”



Drama ensemble: “Succession”



Male actor, comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”



Female actor, comedy series: Jean Smart," Hacks"



Comedy series ensemble: “Ted Lasso”



Female actor in a television movie or limited series: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”



Male actor in a television movie or limited series: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”



Stunt ensemble: “Squid Game”