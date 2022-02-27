Solitary pursuit: Local photographers wait in nature for right shot

Last September, local photographer Brian Wood heard a juvenile Sabine's gull as it was flying around Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve.

The bird, usually found near ocean coastal areas, would likely hang around only for a day or two, so Wood chose a spot to sit for a few hours and eventually snapped his pictures before the seagull flew off.

“People ask me quite often how I got this or that shot,” Wood said. “Usually, it's a return on investment of sitting there for two or three hours. You have to put in the time. You have to be out there all the time and spend a lot of time, get comfortable and find a good spot where you think something might happen.”

Nature and wildlife photographers can capture the world's beauty in an instant. What the pictures don't show is the time it took to find that split-second of perfection.

But their pictures make it look so easy.

Wood, a semi-retired auto racing photographer, is one of a handful of local wildlife and nature photographers who have a loose association. Though this kind of photography is a solitary pursuit, they know each other by mutual respect and appreciation. Besides their skill with cameras, a common trait is the willingness and ability to wait for a shot.

“The big thing about nature photography is you have to be patient,” said Mike Durbin, an assistant systems manager for The Journal Gazette. “You may have to sit there for quite a while to get the particular shot, and you may never get it.”

But sometimes the solitude is a major function of their interest.

“I've hunted and fished all my life, been an outdoors guy since I was a little kid,” said Scott Straub, a local law enforcement officer and Realtor. “You get older and get more interested in enjoying the outdoors in a different way. I get some exercise and take photos. The outdoors came before photography for me.”

Straub doesn't use a fancy camera but works with his cellphone and a spotting scope. He mostly hangs out at Eagle Marsh near where he lives, walking four or five miles a day and focusing on eagles, deer, coyotes, birds and whatever else he comes across. Otters are on his bucket list.

He'll post his pictures on Flicker or Facebook and once had a shot make it into a Ducks Unlimited calendar. Wood posts mostly on Facebook pages like Little River Wetlands Project or Nature in Indiana and says his main goal is to let people know about the area's amazing natural resources. Durbin has his own web page, mikedurbinphotography.com. Sometimes they sell prints or calendars to help defray expenses, but they aren't getting rich.

Rhoda Gerig, a retired Southwood High School teacher who lives in Wabash, travels over the area and the country to find her best shots. She's been taking pictures since she was a teenager. Her website is rhodagerig.com.

“I had hoped I could sell more in retirement, but I realized you're never going to make big money at it,” she said. “If you make a name for yourself and build up a following you can make money at it, but it's not easy. You'd be gone all the time and you'd be dealing with people all the time. The whole idea for me being out in nature is to be away from people, and just enjoy God's creative beauty.”

But Gerig said her passion for this kind of photography has made her retirement easy. Her retired friends tell her they wish they were as passionate about something as she is.

Photographers say the best times to get outside for possible photos are an hour after dawn or before sundown when the animals are likely to be most active. That's also a great time to relax.

“It's nice to have something that I can go out and do and not be around a whole lot of people and not be glued to a computer or a phone,” Durbin said. “Cameras are technology, but they are not connected to anything other than my hand. It's nice to take a break from everything.”

And sometimes, if the photographers are patient and persistent, even the animals seem to recognize their efforts.

“There's just nothing better than looking through that lens and having an animal look back at you and be totally at comfort with you being there,” Gerig said. “That is what keeps me going out there, just those moments when you have something trust you enough to let you sit there, and they are just doing what they naturally would be doing.”

And those lead to once-in-a-lifetime shots. For Durbin, that's including documenting a Leucistic cardinal named Lucy for seven years at Eagle Marsh or tracking bald eagles at Salamonie or Mississinewa reservoirs.

“I love the art of being able to capture good images and share them with people,” Durbin said. “I've gotten plenty of feedback from people who say it brightens their day or makes them feel good. If that helps them, that's fantastic. The one thing I want people to remember is there is a lot of beauty in the world around us, and it can be hard to remember that with the way things are. There is still a lot of beauty in the world around us if we just take the time to look at it.”