Hudson earns top honor at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Hudson was named entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color.

After Hudson accepted the award Saturday night, the singer-actor thanked the NAACP for inspiring “little girls like me.” She beat out Regina King, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and Tiffany Haddish.

“I was just standing here thinking 'It was here – the NAACP Awards – where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,” said the Oscar and Grammy winner. “Now, I'm standing here holding an award like this. It's because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me.”

Hudson played her idol Aretha Franklin in the film “Respect.” She was summoned to meet with Franklin in 2007 to portray the Queen of Soul shortly after Hudson won an Oscar for “Dreamgirls.”

The awards ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually. There was no in-person audience.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with the President's Award. He showed gratitude to the NAACP for welcoming him into their community before he spoke about those in Ukraine impacted by the Russian invasion.

“We would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community,” said Prince Harry while standing next to his wife. The couple were recognized for their outreach efforts in the U.S. and around the world.

Samuel L. Jackson received the NAACP Chairman's Award for his public service. The ceremony highlighted his acting achievements and activism including a moment when he was expelled from Morehouse College in 1969 for locking board members in a building for two days in protest of the school's curriculum and governance. The video mentioned Jackson's efforts to raise awareness toward cancer checkups for men and autism. It also spotlighted him and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who created a performing arts center at Spelman College.

The 73-year-old actor has appeared in more than 100 films.

Anthony Anderson, who returned as the show's host, won best actor in a comedy series. With his mother in attendance, the “black-ish” star screamed out, “I told you I was going to win, Momma” before he ran onstage and chest bumped her.

Other top award winners included Will Smith, who was named best actor for his role in “King Richard,” and “The Harder They Fall,” which took home best film. Issa Rae won for best comedy series, and Nikole Hannah-Jones was honored with the social justice impact award.

Sterling K. Brown shouted with joy when he won outstanding actor for a drama series.