A Broadway first: Black actor becomes good witch

NEW YORK – While many people spent Valentine's Day with the traditional flowers and chocolates, Brittney Johnson was making theater history.

The young Broadway veteran was gently lowered onto the Gershwin Theatre stage to become the first Black actor to assume the role of Glinda full-time in “Wicked,” shattering a racial barrier on the day of love.

“One of the most rewarding parts of this is that it's not just for me. I think it's the least amount about me,” she says. “It's about what it means for other people, for people that are going to see me do it or for people that just know that I'm here.”

Johnson is part of a sisterhood of women who have recently broken boundaries on American stages, including Emilie Kouatchou, who became the first Black woman to play Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, and Morgan Bullock who has become Riverdance's first Black female dancer.

“I do see things shifting, and I am very optimistic about the future,” Johnson says. “Because specific conversations are starting to happen now, people's eyes are being opened in ways that they never had been before, either because they never needed to be, or because they just didn't know what they didn't know.”

“Wicked,” based on Gregory Maguire's cult novel, tells the story of two young witches-to-be, one a green brooder who will be the Wicked Witch of the West and the other blond and bubbly, who will be Glinda the Good Witch.

Johnson has ended a 19-year run of white actors playing Glinda in any professional “Wicked” company, a milestone made even more powerful since Glinda is the very essence of goodliness.

“I think it's something that, especially for little Black kids that come and feel the energy that's being given to Glinda – somebody that looks like them – it might not be something that they experience from the world in their real life,” she says. “Seeing someone that looks like you being loved is so important to see.”

On the night the role was finally hers, Johnson's life flashed in front of her – literally. As is the show's delightful custom, the previous actor playing Glinda arranged for a note of encouragement and love – usually packed with photos of the new star – to be pinned to the inside curtain on her first night. Each new Glinda sees it as she makes her entrance.

“It was the first time that it was me. Usually I'm seeing other people's pictures and encouraging words, and it was the first time that note was left for me,” she says. “It's really moving to have it be for you.”

Lindsay Pearce, her co-star as Elphaba, says Johnson is someone “obviously born for this” and says she's never seen anyone work harder. She describes Johnson as gracious, fun and goofy.