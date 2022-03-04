Director returns 'home,' creates company

At the end of 2020, Thom Hofrichter resigned as managing artistic director of First Presbyterian Theater. It was a mutual decision, but there were no plays being presented or even planned because of the pandemic, and after 24 years he figured it would be an early retirement.

But along with reinforcing that he and his wife, Nancy Kartholl, actually still like each other, Hofrichter found out there's only so much Netflix a person can watch. He missed producing and directing others' performances and all the social and fulfilling aspects. He really missed that part of himself.

So Hofrichter, 62, formed Playground 630, a nonprofit theater group that will open its first show tonight at Purdue Fort Wayne's Studio Theatre in Kettler Hall. Playground 630 is a company in residence at PFW's School of Visual and Performing Arts. Hofrichter is an adjunct professor in PFW's Communications Department.

“Women Unbound,” which runs through March 13, was written by local playwright Ruth Tyndall Baker about Fort Wayne's Hamilton sisters, among the most influential women ever from Fort Wayne. Edith Hamilton wrote definitive books on Greek, Roman and Jewish mythology. Alice Hamilton was the first-ever female faculty member at Harvard, and her work in industrial toxicology led to the formation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. There are statues of the sisters with their cousin Agnes at Headwaters Park.

The play has given Hofrichter a second wind, doing what he loves, working with who he wants and creating culture.

“Right now our American culture I think is in the art we are producing, which is musical theater and show choir,” Hofrichter says. “Thoughtful work is not being produced. There's nothing wrong with musical theater or show choir, but there is no intellectual life. Part of the problems that we are seeing on the national scale is that critical thinking has gone away. People just accept the ridiculously boldface lies that make many of us go, ... 'Seriously?' Part of me wants to wrestle with issues that I find I need to examine that nobody will see.”

Tyndall Baker is glad Hofrichter is taking on her work.

“I needed to find a director who was into the challenge of producing new material, and I applaud him for taking a chance,” Tyndall Baker says. “I think it will probably set the tone for some of his other choices. He won't be doing some of the same types of shows you can get elsewhere locally.”

The cast of “Women Unbound” includes Kartholl, Kate Black, Sarah Hodgin and Robin Delaughter, actresses he's worked with many times before.

These are all veterans up to the challenge of starting a new company with interesting material. Black estimated she has acted with Hofrichter more than 15 times.

“I feel that it's a good challenge for him, a fresh start for him,” she says. “It's a whole new set of challenges and that's good for us as we reach these years. This is a big thing to jump into after two years of being pretty isolated.

“I can hardly think of three women I would rather be working with than these three. It's icing on the cake to be standing onstage with them.”

Hofrichter estimates he produced between 125 and 150 plays at First Presbyterian, and directed 90% of those. But originally, Hofrichter leaned away from theater. After graduating from Concordia in 1977, he earned an accounting degree from IU in 1981.

“In my early 20s my circumstances made me question my entire life,” he says. “Luckily, I did theater and plays that started offering some ideas and ways to wrestle with what it is to be alive. That is always why I've done theater.”

So from 1982 to 1997, he traveled the country as an actor, working in Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; Milwaukee; Chicago; and Los Angeles among other places. Then on a Christmas Eve when he was working at the Milwaukee Reperatory Theatre, Hofrichter overheard another actor calling home to talk to his wife and young children. He realized he wanted a more stable life.

“What I found that I love is being in a rehearsal room and working on a play, whether it was acting, directing or working on the lights,” Hofrichter says. “I just loved it, it's been home from that first time as a sophomore in high school that I stepped on a stage. It's that corny, corny line from John Denver (in “Rocky Mountain High”) that still makes me tear up, 'I was born in the summer of my 27th year, coming home to a place I'd never been before.' Home was on a stage.”

He came back to Fort Wayne and First Presbyterian in 1997. Growing up in Fort Wayne, Hofrichter remembers watching Larry Life's work at Purdue-Indiana Theater, John Tolley directing at First Presbyterian and Dick Casey at Civic Theatre. His hope was to follow their lead.

“All three of those guys were doing hard-hitting, amazing, make-you-think stuff,” he says, and he yearns to recreate the same ideals and intellectual work now. He wants to challenge others and to challenge himself.

“This is what he's done all his life,” Kartholl says. “He's a self-starter and always has been. He's always structured his own hours and managed to produce theater no matter what is going on. I think he is so comfortable in the director's chair. ... I think for him, it was just stepping back in. I don't think it felt foreign to him in any way because he's so comfortable with it.”

But it's more than just being comfortable, Hofrichter says.

“I tell my students, if you can find somebody to pay you to do what you love, you're going to have a happy life.”