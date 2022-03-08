Parton, Patterson team up on music-themed novel

LA VERGNE, Tenn. – Sometimes even Dolly Parton has a hard time keeping up with the legend of Dolly Parton.

“I often go into my museum in Dollywood, you know, because I'm in the mood to be there or we're in there doing something or putting something new in. And I look at all that stuff and think 'When, how did that happen?' ” she says. “I shake my head when I see, like a documentary or something. I think how did I do all that, how did I get all that done?”

The singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist is speaking from another wing of her empire, one of two sound stages at a 7,200-square foot studio complex outside of Nashville. Seated next to her – and wearing a dark tuxedo jacket touched with black and red to match the pattern of her dress – is a novelist as prolific in his field as she is in songwriting, James Patterson.

He is among the bestselling authors in history and, like Parton, a champion of literacy programs. He is 74 and has written or co-written hundreds of books. She is 76 and has written thousands of songs. Until a couple of years ago, they were mutual admirers who had never met. Now, they have completed a novel that comes out this week, “Run, Rose, Run,” an Amazon.com bestseller even before publication and the rare work of fiction to arrive with an accompanying soundtrack.

“He'd give me ideas for the songs. I gave him ideas that he expanded on for the characters and incorporated in the book,” says Parton, whose “Run, Rose, Run” album includes 12 new songs. “So it really was a magical team.”

“Run, Rose, Run” is a close look at the Nashville music scene, through the eyes of women. The narrative has music and romance and cheering crowds, and lyrics to Parton songs such as the mid-tempo rocker “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” On the darker side are unscrupulous executives, unwanted physical advances and the male-oriented ways of the market.

Parton, who famously rose from a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to international acclaim, says her back story differs from main character AnnieLee's. But she did endure “having bad managers and having to, you know, just squirm, trying to get out of situations.”