Board game, classic movie come to life with new twists in comedy

Christopher J. Murphy loves murder mysteries.

“There is just something inherently so theatrical and dramatic about a murder mystery that I (have enjoyed) ever since I was a little kid,” he says.

Naturally, Murphy also loves the board game “Clue” – so much so that he even tried to do his own party game based on it as a kid.

The director isn't alone, which is probably why Arena Dinner Theatre's production of the comedy “Clue” is sold out for its entire three-weekend run.

The play based on the 1985 movie “Clue” (which was inspired by the Hasbro board game), opens tonight. Not to be confused with the musical of the same name, the play will appeal to fans of the film in which six guests are brought to a house by someone who is blackmailing them. Their host ends up dead, and the guests become suspects in the whodunit.

“If you love the movie, I would say 80% of the lines that you love from the movie, you're gonna hear on this stage,” Murphy says. “You may hear them done in different ways, in different orders, sometimes even by different people. But you're going to hear them.”

The plot has twists and surprises that make the story different from the movie, not that everyone on the cast would know.

Murphy says some of his cast members had never seen the movie while others were die-hard fans of the cult classic. The cast includes Todd Frymier, Lindsay Hoops, Jim Matusik, James Scott, Tracy Collins, Pat Karkosky, Olivia Rang and Chrissy Weadick.

About 40 to 50 people showed up for auditions, which the director says is a great turnout for a play. So he had some “really, really great choices of actors.”

That has made preparing for the show all that much better.

“I don't know that I've ever laughed and had just as much pure fun at rehearsal every night,” Murphy says.

Though the show is sold out, Murphy encourages would-be audience members to check back with Arena during the show's run in case seats become available due to cancellations.

cmcmaken@jg.net