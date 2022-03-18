Museum showcases 'Art of the Skateboard'

“You definitely know you're walking into skateboarding.”

Josef Zimmerman is right. Walking through the four galleries at Fort Wayne Museum of Art this week as they were turned into “The Art of the Skateboard,” there is no mistake what the theme of the project is. The collection of exhibitions showcases the history, artwork and culture of skateboarding.

Oh, and there's a fully functional indoor skate park, too.

With five elements, the “Canyon of Wolfbat” park is an installation by Dennis McNett with five skateable elements including an A-frame, vortex and half-pipe; a false floor to protect the museum's usual polished hard wood; mural backdrops around the perimeter of the gallery; and sculptures hanging from the ceiling.

McNett has designed several skate parks in the United States, and local indoor skate park Slam City helped build the ramps for the museum installation.

“Canyon of the Wolfbat” is a different approach for the art museum, where most installations have more of a “look but don't touch” vibe.

The public can sign up for a $10 open skate that starts at 6 p.m. today after the museum's regular hours; to RSVP, go to FWMoA.org. The session includes prize giveaways. Other skate nights will likely be announced before the exhibition ends June 12.

Zimmerman, the museum's curator of contemporary art, says the skate park installation will change during the course of the exhibition. The elements will get marked up with wear and might shift positions.

The sort of architecture seen in skate parks didn't exist before skateboarding, he says.

Visitors can learn more about skateboarding history in “Speed Wheel Art Show: A Brief History of Decks and Wheels,” which looks at the development of decks, chucks and wheels (the parts of a skateboard) and graphics including the “Speed Wheels Santa Cruz” brand.

Another exhibit takes the public “Beyond the Deck” to showcase pieces by artists whose work appeared on boards. Though they might be best known in skate culture for the designs that appeared on decks, the artists worked in a variety of styles and mediums.

Artists featured in “Beyond the Deck” include Jason Arnold, Tim Baron, Sean Cliver, Thomas Fernandez, Mark Foster, “French,” Dylan Goldberger, Keith Haupt, MAKO, Marc McKee and Phillip Morgan.

The final exhibit, “Inclusive,” highlights the skateboarding culture that has roots in the 1950s before declining and seeing a rebirth in the '80s. The culture isn't just about the people on the boards – skateboarding crews had a part in bringing the scene from underground into the mainstream.

The crews and industry that sprung up around them producted zines, photos and videos that are creative pursuits in their own right.

Among pieces in “Inclusive” are photos from spots around the world, deck designs and videography.

Zimmerman thinks “Art of the Skateboard” will bring some people in the doors that might not often come, which fits his personal mission to get people to realize that the museum has something for everyone and there is no reason to be intimidated.

“I'm kind of hoping to break down that stigma that some people would have,” the curator says.

He also wants to break down stereotypes that might go the other direction by showing regular museum visitors that there is real art involved in skateboarding.

