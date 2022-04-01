Making a Scene

As Vicki Thompson and her husband, James, downsized for a move to Lake James two years ago, she needed to sell a large inventory of stained glass she had acquired. She also wanted to find a little shop where she could continue to create. She realized a lot of artists in the Angola area faced similar situations.

That's how the nonprofit Steuben Art Scene started, and soon it will host its first show.

Thompson, a semi-retired information technology executive, hasn't found much time to create new pieces because she has been too busy creating the new initiative for area artists. In a way, she drafted herself to help everyone else by building a network.

“We brainstormed a bit and decided to build an art center to bring artists to,” Thompson says. “We started looking at facilities, but eventually we felt like it was putting the cart before the horse. To build the new physical art center we would need donors. Donors prefer to support artists, not only a building. So we changed our direction a bit and started working on events and activities.”

There was also a need to introduce the organization and see how willing artists are to participate, so the Spring Art Show will take place April 23 and 24 at Fremont's Red Barn Acres. Between 15 and 20 artists are expected to participate, and parking and entry are free for patrons. Interested artists can apply through Zapplication.org through today to be considered for the event, juried by members of the Scene's advisory board.

The event is a chance to meet everyone face to face and Thompson and the board hope an introductory affair can lead to bigger options later. After all, Steuben County has a depth of local artists with a beautiful environment to work in.

“I'm grateful we have someone who has the passion she does to want to do some shows in the community,” says Colleen McNabb Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition and a local business owner. “Our city, our county, our main street – everybody is on board recognizing we need more arts in our community.”

The event could lead to more opportunities for everyone, and maybe even a local facility to work and showcase in eventually.

“In the art community, we all know each other well,” says Steuben County commissioner and artist Lynne Liechty. “It takes somebody who says, 'We're going to do this,' and is driven to the point where she gets it done.

“Vicki is making the right connections. She needs all the support she can get up here, and I'm trying to help her as much as I can. She doesn't give up and that's what it takes. She has a vision and she is actively in the arts scene.”

Liechty is among the local artists who have signed up to participate in the show, along with Zee Anweiler of Winona Lake; Gretchen Meinzen of Churubusco; Monica Wells of Angola; Michael Goettner of Sylvania, Ohio; and James Powers of Paulding, Ohio.

The first goals are to fill out the board members, learn from hosting this event and develop a communications platform for area artists. Then the group would like to find a facility which would host classes, provide work spaces and potentially maybe a gallery and small gift shop. The website SteubenArtsScene.org has more information, and preliminary discussions have begun about what the next event might be.

Meanwhile, Thompson continues to discover local artists, branch out making connections with local businesses and explore grant possibilities.

“We're going for the greater good so to speak,” she says. “I think this is a need that we feel exists in this area, and we're trying to meet the needs of a diverse population. We'll get experience and we'll find out what works and what doesn't work so we can more fine-tune it to the population we have here.

“I'm learning a lot about how nonprofits work and how important it is to have all the people around you supporting the idea.”

Thompson keeps thinking about her own future creations with projects planned in her head. “Creating is such a release in some ways from all the other things that you do, and I'm hoping to get back to it before too long.”