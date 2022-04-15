Lighthearted story a 'delight for all ages'

Laughs, mystery and family-friendly creatures await audiences when All For One Productions opens “The Princess and the Goblin” next week.

The show, adapted by Sandra Fenichel Asher from the children's novel by George MacDonald, follows Princess Irene who is sent to a country estate to escape threats from goblins. There, she meets young miner Curdie who warns her that goblins are plotting to invade the castle and kidnap her to marry their son.

“The goblins are the villains of the piece, but they're really pretty benign,” artistic director Lauren Nichols says with a laugh about the G-rated show. “I mean their plots are dreadful, but creatures that can be overcome by singing and stomping on their feet are not really a very serious threat!”

It's a lighthearted story with underlying themes of courage, cross-class relationships and having faith in what you can't see.

A lot of skills are on display during “The Princess and the Goblin.” This isn't a show where actors just stand around and deliver their lines.

All For One's production features locally made hand puppets of several pets kept by the goblins, and some full-body puppets worn by dancers that represent doors Irene encounters as she explores the castle.

Scott Kump, who plays the Goblin King, composed a percussion track for the goblins to dance to and choreographed the battle scene

“It involves almost the entire cast, ranges over the whole stage,” Nichols says about the fight sequence. “Every comedic trope you've ever seen in a cartoon, it's probably in there. It's very, very funny.”

The play also includes original music composed by local student Torilinn Cwanek.

It's a very active show, Nichols says. And one that has had All For One utilizing every free inch of its new office space in the former Zion Lutheran Academy building at 2310 Weisser Park.

“We had one night, a couple of weeks ago, where there were rehearsals going on in four different parts of the building and the costume shop was hard at work as well,” Nichols says. “It was really fun to walk through and see because there's a battle scene here, there's a dance going on here, there are actors in this office, and we're staging another scene in the hallway.”

Performances will be at ArtsLab in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture, where theatergoers can be up close to the characters – some of whom interact with the audience.

All For One is also offering its first sensory-friendly performance at 2:30 p.m. April 30. For information about attending that performance, email executive director Stacey Kuster at stacey@allforonefw.org.

Clocking in at about 70 minutes, “The Princess and the Goblin” checks boxes for everyone in the family, Nichols says.

“Humor, suspense, color, dance, puppets – what more could you ask?” she says. “I mean, really, it's just a delight for all ages.”

