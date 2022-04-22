Berlin mentorship opens doors for conductor

Caleb Young was last in Fort Wayne in February. Since then, the conductor has been in Minneapolis, Portland, Vienna, Detroit and Helsinki with some stops at his home base, Berlin.

His travels keep him busy, but he is fulfilling a goal to work internationally and be based in Europe. Formerly the associate conductor for Fort Wayne Philharmonic, which he joined in 2016, Young moved to Berlin in October after taking a new title with the local orchestra – guest conductor for engagement. He has returned to the city several times this season to conduct including this weekend's performances of “The Sleeping Beauty” with Fort Wayne Ballet.

The move to Berlin, though, opened a new world of opportunities as Young is part of the LEAD! mentorship program under Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste.

“It's allowing me to be immersed in the European orchestral environment, which is a really tough cookie to crack being an American,” Young says in a video call from Berlin. Young works with Saraste and assists him throughout Europe, such as a trip to conduct with him last week in Finland.

The mentorship is exciting for Young, who calls the program a great opportunity to have someone who can provide guidance as he continues to develop his skills as a conductor. It's also nice having someone who can introduce him to large European orchestras he wouldn't normally have access to.

The culture in Berlin is also appealing, with a variety of opera houses and multiple full-time professional orchestras including the renowned Berlin Philharmonic.

“You have all this culture and music and performances going on that I can go to and be a part of,” Young says about the German city. “It's a way for me to gain all these experiences and then come to Fort Wayne and offer what I've been learning and really share the culture of a different part of the world with our orchestra and with Fort Wayne in general.”

Young has been living another dream recently as he works with prolific composer John Williams as a cover conductor, or a sort of understudy.

He met Williams in Los Angeles last year and the pair hit it off. Young assisted Williams with his debut with the Berlin Philharmonic and again recently in Vienna.

It's an honor that has Young pinching himself because Williams' work is what inspired him to become a conductor after his parents gave him a two-CD set of Williams' music for his 14th birthday.

“I would go home after school and listen to both of those CDs from beginning to end every day and try to conduct along with them,” Young says.

Besides the good food he finds on his travels, Young says the most exciting thing about his work now is seeing so many types of orchestras and the people who play in them. Personalities vary widely from a European orchestra to the Midwest to Los Angeles.

“I find it so interesting that, you know, the music is the constant in all of this, but everything around it can impact that,” he says.

cmcmaken@jg.net